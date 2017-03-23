Nation, In Other News

Karnataka: 4 pregnant women carried on one stretcher in govt hospital

ANI
Published Mar 23, 2017, 9:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 9:19 pm IST
'There's no shortage of stretchers, it's only the inability of hospital staff to manage them accordingly,' Superintendent said.
(Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Hubli: As many as four pregnant women were carried on a single stretcher in a state government hospital in Karnataka's Hubli district on Thursday.

One of the visitors to the hospital shot the video of these women being shifted from the wards.

When questioned to speak on the incident, Superintendent Dr Shivappa Anur Shetty said, "There's no shortage of stretchers, it's only the inability of hospital staff to manage them accordingly."

"We are aware of all this. The staff is actually doing this to save time. About 30 to 35 pregnant women get admitted into the hospital on a daily basis and shifting each one of them individually on a wheelchair is time consuming. We will ensure that this doesn't repeat," said Shetty.

Tags: government hospital, pregnant women, stretcher
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi

