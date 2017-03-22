Nation, In Other News

B'luru: Man on scooter gropes woman pedestrian, police look for victim

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
Police are looking for the victim as they learnt about the incident when a CCTV footage emerged on social media.
A man on a scooter allegedly groped one of two women pedestrians in Vijaynagar area of western Bengaluru. (Screengrab)
Bengaluru: In yet another incident that raises concern over security of women in the IT capital of India, a man on a scooter allegedly groped one of two women pedestrians in Vijaynagar area of western Bengaluru.

According to a report in NDTV, the incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. Two women were walking in the lane when two men on scooter drove past them, with the pillion rider groping one of the women.

The incident came to light when the video emerged on social media platforms. No one has filed a complaint as yet. Police have, however, launched a manhunt for the two men.

"We are looking for the victim and also searching for the person who has uploaded the video. Only then can we ascertain if it's a case of molestation or an attempt to rob," said senior police officer MN Anucheth.

Bengaluru had made headlines across the nation in January this year when mass molestation was reported on New Year’s eve. Women, who had gathered at MG Road and Brigade Road to celebrate New Year, were molested.

The national outrage over the mass molestation hadn’t even died down when another video emerged online, showing a woman being groped and assaulted by two scooter-borne men near her home in Kammanahalli.

Police had arrested three youth and a teenager in connection with the case.

Tags: molestation, groping, bikers, pedestrians
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

