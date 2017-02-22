Nation, In Other News

Chennai: Four college students under radar for ISIS links

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | R PRINCE JEBAKUMAR
Published Feb 22, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2017, 2:05 am IST
The suspect Mohamed Iqbal (32) was planning to take the Schengen route to join the fight in Syria in support of ISIS and was making arrangements.
The cops suspect that his visa for Iran might have been used as a front to mislead the investigating agencies about his allegiance.
 The cops suspect that his visa for Iran might have been used as a front to mislead the investigating agencies about his allegiance.

Chennai: The custodial interrogation of an ISIS sympathiser from the city had revealed the role of at least 14 others being involved in the Chennai module; of them four could be college students. The suspect Mohamed Iqbal (32) was planning to take the Schengen route to join the fight in Syria in support of ISIS and was making arrangements.

Iqbal, presently in the custody of the Anti-Terror-Squad (ATS) Jaipur, is also being quizzed by other central agencies and the internal security agency from the State.

“Mohamed Iqbal had collected money to be sent to Syria from here on instructions from ISIS handler Abu Saad Al-Sudani that were received through KiK Messenger. Iqbal’s messenger ids — TravelHaq and Travel2Haq — were deleted just before he was arrested with smuggled gold bars.

Iqbal had routed his money to China through his agent with trade links to that country and from there it was moved to Bosnia before it landed in the coffers of ISIS.  He made similar ‘Hawala’ transactions to Dubai from where the money was routed to Syria through Jameel Ahmed who works as accounts manager with a private firm in Dubai besides doubling up as the ISIS handler.  Iqbal had named the two persons who helped him complete the ‘Hawala’ transactions.
Earlier, in 2015, Iqbal had made a payment to process his Iran visa,” an investigation officer privy to the quizzing told Deccan Chronicle.  

The cops suspect that his visa for Iran might have been used as a front to mislead the investigating agencies about his allegiance.

He had made telegraphic transfer of Rs 8,098 (the then equivalent to 90 euros) to the account of www.key2persia.com, a private travels agency, on September 23, 2015 to process the visa application. He, however, did not appear before the Iran embassy in Hyderabad in the scheduled time.

He was also in touch with another ISIS handler Abu Osama Al-Somali. Jameel Ahmed acted as a channel between Iqbal – his links down the chain and ISIS handlers.

Ahmed’s arrest by the ATS Jaipur in November revealed his links with Iqbal.
On February 4, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Iqbal, resident of Bazar Lane, Mylapore, in Arambakkam near Gummidipoondi along with 3 others, with 20-foreign-marked-gold bars, worth nearly Rs 1 crore, and was lodged in Puzhal prison.

Tags: islamic state, anti-terror-squad
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kamaal Rashid Khan calls Swara Bhaskar’s film a 'disaster', her reply is epic

Swara Bhaskar and Kamaal Rashid Khan.
 

Watch: After first public appearance, Sonam shares first video with rumoured beau

Screengrabs from the video posted on Instagram.
 

Virat Kohli wants to run as fast as Usain Bolt

Virat Kohli and Usain Bolt have something in common now. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Sutton keeper under scanner for eating pie on the sidelines in Arsenal game

Wayne Shaw munched on a pie while sitting on the bench in an FA Cup match against Arsenal. The footage of Shaw eating was broadcast on the BBC. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

In a first, woman in Dubai gives birth to child at 63

She underwent IVF in India (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple sale: iPhone devices as low as Rs 17,999

Apple iPhone 7
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Watch: Kerala couple use Facebook live to call out on moral policing by cops

The couple, Vishnu and Arathy (Photo: Facebook)

Messages exchanged with Moin Qureshi mostly personal: Former CBI chief

A P Singh, former CBI chief. (Photo: File)

MP: 18-yr-old trying to escape rape attempt hit by train, dies

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

KSOU-franchisee war hits students badly

(Picture for representational purpose)

Biocon’s hostel for women at Bengaluru

Industries Minister R.V. Deshpande and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder, Biocon Foundation, inaugurate a hostel for women at Haliyal in Uttara Kannada on Monday
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham