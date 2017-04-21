Nation, In Other News

Hindu Jagran Manch protests use of loudspeakers for azaan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Apr 21, 2017, 2:51 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 3:20 am IST
HJM called it a “drive against noise pollution in the mosques.”
HJM has no objection to the use of loudspeakers during Eid and Ramadan. (Photo: Pixabay)
 HJM has no objection to the use of loudspeakers during Eid and Ramadan. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A day after Supreme Court made it clear that the BJP heavyweights  need to be tried for criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case, the Sangh Parivar’s Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) launched a drive against loudspeakers being used for Azaan (prayer) in the mosques.

Perhaps taking a cue from playback singer, Sonu Nigam’s objection to loudspeakers being used for azaan, the HJM called it a “drive against noise pollution in the mosques.”

While the campaign is certain to kick up a storm and could be viewed as an act of  pursuing a communal agenda, HJM member from Mirzapur, Diwakar Mishra told this correspondent that the drive was “not communal.”

He argued that gurudwaras too use loudspeakers, but, only during Sikh festivals.  “We are not against azaan but against the use of loudspeakers on a regular basis,” he said. He said, “If you go on hearing something loud every day, it is nothing but noise pollution.”

The HJM which has demanded that the state administration should deploy officials to make sure that loudspeakers are removed from the mosques would be submitting a memorandum in this regard to the UP chief minister shortly. However, the HJM has no objection to the use of  loudspeakers during Eid and Ramadan. 

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

The 'Yes' camp won 51.41 per cent in Monday’s referendum, in a narrower than expected victory, according to complete results released by election authorities. Thousands of supporters of the 'No' campaign, in the referendum on granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greater powers took to the streets of Istanbul late on Monday citing voting irregularities. The placard reads in Turkish: 'No We Won'.

Turkey referendum: Supporters of 'No' campaign protest against poll violations
With the deadline for 2016 tax returns to be filed coming closer, thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across the United States to pressurise President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a move of transparency he has repeatedly refused.

Tax Day Rallies: American demonstrators demand to know Trump's tax returns
Kim Jong Un wore a black suit and white shirt, stepping out of a limousine and saluting his honor guard before walking down a red carpet.

North Korea marks founder's birthday, rolls out missilies, other weaponary
From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
In the West, it is also the last week of Lent, and includes Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday.

In pics: Italy marks Holy Week — a week just before Easter
Smoke fills the air as ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem.

In pics: Israel Passover — biblically derived Jewish holiday
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US: Parents win battle over toddler's last name of 'Allah'

(Photo: AFP) (Representational Image)
 

Woman says botched surgery has left her with square breasts

She described it as the worst decision of her life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

TN school students create Kalam's face with cups in record bid

Students attempt Guinness world record by creating largest disposable paper cup mosaic of late President APJ Abdul Kalam. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's 'most influential people list'

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
 

Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak at their 10th wedding anniversary

Abhishek and Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings on their 10th wedding anniversary.
 

Images of Syrian photographer carrying injured child, breaking down go viral

The photographer is being praised on social media (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Video: Couple in Rajasthan assaulted, paraded naked over illicit affair

(Photo: videograb)

Video: BJP MLA in UP thrashes toll plaza staff when asked to pay money

A BJP legislator thrashed a toll plaza staff after he was asked to pay the money for the vehicles in his cavalcade in Fatehganj area Bareilly. (Photo: videograb)

TN school students create Kalam's face with cups in record bid

Students attempt Guinness world record by creating largest disposable paper cup mosaic of late President APJ Abdul Kalam. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Give same food, treatment to dons, petty criminals in jails: UP CM

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister's remarks came at a review meeting of the state's Home, Vigilance and Jails department late Wednesday night. (Photo: PTI)

Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh appears before ED in money laundering case

The agency had summoned Singh earlier also, but then he had excused himself stating he had official commitments. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham