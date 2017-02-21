Nation, In Other News

MP: 18-yr-old trying to escape rape attempt hit by train, dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 21, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
The father filed a police complaint after cremating his daughter and had earlier claimed that she was pushed in front of the train by 2 men.
(Photo: PTI/Representational)
 (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Bhopal: An 18-year-old woman in Govindpura village of Datia district in Madhya Pradesh died on Monday after being hit by a train while trying to escape a rape attempt by two men.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident took place around 5:30 am when she had gone near the railway tracks in the village to relieve herself. The victim’s father said that when the two men attempted to rape her, she ran but was run over by a train.

The father filed a police complaint after cremating his daughter and is said to have given a different version of the incident before alleging rape attempt. He had earlier told the police that the two men had pushed his daughter in front of the train.

Police said they are investigating the incident to ascertain the reason behind her death.

“At present, we can’t comment over the reason behind the girl’s death. Police have registered a case and are investigating,” Datia superintendent of police Irshad Wali said.

Open defecation in many parts of the nation is considered one of the reasons behind crime against women. As of October last year, 52 per cent of the 11.2 million households in Madhya Pradesh did not have a toilet.

