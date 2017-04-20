Nation, In Other News

Video: BJP MLA in UP thrashes toll plaza staff when asked to pay money

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2017, 7:49 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 7:49 pm IST
A case has been registered in this connection at the Fatehganj police station.
A BJP legislator thrashed a toll plaza staff after he was asked to pay the money for the vehicles in his cavalcade in Fatehganj area Bareilly. (Photo: videograb)
Bareilly: A video has surfaced purportedly showing a BJP legislator and his supporters thrashing toll plaza staff after he was asked to pay the money for the vehicles in his cavalcade in Fatehganj area Bareilly.

"Mahendra Yadav, the BJP MLA from Biswan in Sitapur, and his supporters beat up the employees of Fatehganj west toll plaza on April 17 after he was asked to deposit toll while going to Delhi," manager of the toll plaza, Vaibhav Sharma, alleged in Bareilly.

The video of the incident has gone viral on electronic and social media.

A case has been registered in this connection at the Fatehganj police station. Later the MLA regretted the behaviour of his supporters, Sharma said.

SP Dehat Yamuna Prasad said an FIR against three to four unknown persons has been registered for thrashing toll plaza workers and investigations are on.

The video is being checked to ascertain the registration numbers of the vehicles and other details and Circle Officer Mirganj has been asked to conduct the probe in this connection, he said.

Tags: toll plaza, assault, bjp mla, mahendra yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly

