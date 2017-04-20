Nation, In Other News

Threat mail sent to Hyderabad, Chennai airports was a hoax; cops arrest 1

ANI
Published Apr 20, 2017, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 1:44 pm IST
The security was stepped up at Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai Airports earlier on April 16 following the hijack threat call.
The security was stepped up at Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai Airports earlier on April 16 following the hijack threat call. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The security was stepped up at Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai Airports earlier on April 16 following the hijack threat call. (Photo: Representational/File)

Hyderabad: The threat mail due to which security was stepped up at Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai Airports has turned out to be a hoax. The Hyderabad Police Task Force has arrested one person in this matter.

The hoax mail was sent to the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The name of the accused is Vamsi Krishna.

The Hyderabad Police Task Force have seized incriminating material from the accused.

The security was stepped up at Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai Airports earlier on April 16 following the hijack threat call.

The e-mail mentioned about a lady overhearing six boys discussing simultaneous hijack plan from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

In this regard, a special meeting of the Airport Passenger Service Charge (APSC) was convened at the Mumbai Airport.

The contents of the e-mail were read out to all the members and they were briefed about the anti-hijacking measures to be ensured.

All the agencies were requested to take all measures, which are ensured during the high alert of the Independence Day and Republic Day. 

