 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and his men will look to capitalise on their advantage to wrap-up the Australian innings on day 5. (Photo: BCCI) Live| India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 5: Kohli & co. look to inflict innings defeat
 
Nation, In Other News

Beef rumour: Jaipur cops seal hotel, arrest owner on Gau Raksha Dal's plaint

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 20, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2017, 9:20 am IST
The municipal corporation has sealed the hotel as the owner failed to ‘produce a licence to operate’ restaurant.
(Photo: AP/Representational)
 (Photo: AP/Representational)

Jaipur: The police in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Sunday sealed a hotel and arrested its owner over rumours that beef was cooked there and remains of the meat were disposed of in the open.

According to a report in The Indian Express, police arrested owner Naeem Rabbani and one of his employees after Gau Raksha Dal leader Kamal Didi filed a complaint against his restaurant, Hotel Hayat Rabbani, in Jaipur's Sindhi Camp area.

The rumours that the restaurant prepared beef were, however, baseless, police said.

“The actual matter is that locals were unhappy over the ‘non-vegetarian’ remains that the hotel threw openly; cows were consuming these remains which angered the locals,” Jaipur (West) Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashok Kumar Gupta said.

Gupta said that the duo were arrested under section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

The municipal corporation has sealed the hotel as the owner failed to “produce a licence to operate” restaurant.

Tags: gau raksha dal, beef, rumours, hotel
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Getting the angle right during sex guarantees an orgasm for women

For around half of couples this is the absolute peak of sexual happiness (Photo: YouTube)
 

Australian teen ‘punches crocodile’ in head during late night swim, escapes

Crocodiles are common in Australia’s north where numbers have increased since the introduction of protection laws in 1971. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Here's why Pornhub wants people to have sex dressed as pandas

The videos have got over one lakh views in one day (Photo: Pornhub)
 

You’re not even called for Adityanath's swearing-in: Lalu mocks Sushil Kumar

This is not the first time Sushil Kumar Modi has took potshots on Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ilayaraja sends SPB legal notice for singing his songs sans permission

Ilayaraja is yet to comment on the controversy.
 

Video: Courageous woman fights out of devastating mudslide in Peru

The woman was caught in a whirlpool (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Storytelling, a tool for corporates too now

Oral storytelling today is used by the corporate sector to aid their employees communicate better. (Photo: DC/ Representational Image)

Parkash Singh Badal declines Captain Amarinder's offer on free govt house

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav updates his twitter bio to Socialist leader of India

Before getting dethroned from the Chief Minister's position, Akhilesh's Twitter bio read as 'The Chief Minister, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh'. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: World Head Injury Day tomorrow, Hospital, cops distribute free helmets

A traffic policeman gives a woman a free helmet as part of an initiative for World Head Injury Day

Hyderabad: Missing girls brought back

Amberpet police launched an investigation following a complaint by Esumpally Savitha, 45, on Thursday.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham