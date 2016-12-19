Hyderabad: Car driver hits moped, drags woman's body for 2 km

Hyderabad: Hit-and-run cases are common but in a shocking case in Mahbubnagar on Saturday, the driver of a car that hit a moped, drove for a distance of 2 km with the body of the woman pillion rider lying on the front of his windscreen.

The woman, who was riding pillion with her husband, fell onto the windscreen of the car after it hit their moped at high speed. The vehicle was finally stopped by local people but the driver of the car and three passengers fled the spot.

According to the police, Turupu Siddilingam, 53, and his wife Maheshwaramma, 48, from Moosapet mandal, ran a kirana store in their village. On Saturday, they were going to Wanaparthy on their moped (AP 22H 8361) to attend the housewarming ceremony of their daughter, Rani.

The i10 car (AP 29D 2367) was proceeding along the NH-44, the Hyderabad-Kurnool Highway. It had attempted to overtake the moped but hit it from behind.

Cops fan out to trace car driver

Siddilingam was knocked off the moped and fell on to the road while Maheshwaramma was flung in the air and fell on to the front windscreen of the car. The panicky car driver drove his vehicle at high speed for about two km before he was intercepted by locals who chased the vehicle.

When he slammed on the brakes, Maheshwaramma was flung on to the road. She had serious head and other injuries and died on the spot. Siddilingam has suffered multiple fractures and is being treated in a private hospital in Hyderabad where his condition is said to be critical.

“We are on the job to trace the car owner and only then can we identify who was driving the vehicle. We can get more details after tracing the driver,” Addakal Sub- Inspector K. Srinivas Goud said.

The couple is survived by two sons Srikanth and Shekar, pursuing higher studies in Hyderabad, and Rani, who is married. This is the third such incident this year in Mahbubnagar district.

On September 21, a car hit a farmer, Srinivas, who was crossing the road in Jadcherla. The body landed on the car top, and the car travelled for about five km. On October 9, an AC container vehicle hit a pedestrian in Alampur and was driven for some distance with the body hanging to the vehicle.

AC mechanic killed, 2 injured

A 22-year-old AC mechanic was killed and two others suffered injuries in an accident near Nagole Metro station on Saturday night.

The mishap occurred when the speeding car hit a road divider and overturned.

Police said S. Nagaraju, an AC mechanic from LB Nagar and his friends Ramulu and Vamshi were going to LB Nagar from Uppal in a car after getting it repaired.

Vamsi was driving the car and the other two were accompanying him. When the car reached Nagole Metro, Vamsi who was on the wheel became drowsy and lost control over the vehicle. Before he could recover the car hit the divider and overturned twice before coming to a halt.

Nagaraju was killed in the spot, while the other two were injured. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Ramulu is out of danger while Vamshi's condition is critical. Police registered a case and are checking CCTV footages for clues to carry on the investigation.