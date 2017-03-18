Nation, In Other News

World's heaviest woman loses 140 kg since arrival in India

She is currently on 'two hourly liquid feeding regime' where she is given low-sodium protein powder mixed with soy milk.
Egyptian national Eman Ahmed. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Eman Ahmed, the Egyptian national who is believed to be the world's heaviest woman, has lost over 140 kg since her arrival in India for weight reduction treatment, doctors said on Saturday.

She is being treated by a team led by Dr Mufazzal Lakdawala at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai where she underwent a weight loss surgery earlier this month.

"Eman's current weight is 358 kg," the hospital said in a statement today. When she arrived in Mumbai on February 11 by a specially modified aircraft, she weighed 500 kg.

She is currently on "two hourly liquid feeding regime" where she is given low-sodium protein powder mixed with soy milk. Daily, she receives about 1,800 calories, the statement said.

"Her levels of uric acid remain a challenge," it added. Eman still receives her feed through a tube because of the difficulty in swallowing fluids due to a stroke she had suffered earlier, doctors said.

