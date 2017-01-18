Nation, In Other News

Stop wearing short clothes to avoid rape: Kolkata's Shahi Imam advises girls

ANI
Published Jan 18, 2017, 9:19 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 9:19 am IST
Asserting that boys get excited on seeing girls in short dresses, he said girls must dress up decently to save themselves from lust of men.
Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid in Kolkata, Syed Mohammad Nurur R Barkati. (Photo: ANI videograb)
 Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid in Kolkata, Syed Mohammad Nurur R Barkati. (Photo: ANI videograb)

Kolkata: In what can spark a fresh controversy, Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid in Kolkata, Syed Mohammad Nurur R Barkati has said that girls should avoid wearing short clothes if they want to protect themselves from getting raped or murdered.

Asserting that boys get excited on seeing girls in short dresses, he added that girls should dress up decently to save themselves from the lust of men.

"Girls these days wear too short dresses and very revealing shirts. We are not stopping them from wearing dresses but, they should avoid wearing short clothes to save themselves from the lust of men," Barkati told ANI.

He also said that short dresses result into rape and murder.

Earlier on January 13, he had dictated dress code for women, saying Hindu or Muslim, Indian women should veil themselves, ascribing to 'Hindustani culture'.

Barkati's remark comes days after Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi drew huge flak for his obnoxious statement on girls' dressing style.

Azmi had said that nudity has become a new fashion in India, adding that women need to be cautious and should take care of their own security.

Tags: rape, clothes, women, shahi imam
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Lifestyle Gallery

NASA released images of the most affected places in the world due to climate change and the pictures are scary. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares shocking images of changes on Earth over the years
Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
Photographer dad Aaron Sheldon takes photos of his son as an astronaut to depict every child's dream but in unusual settings with a different perspective. (Photo: Aaron Sheldon/smallstepsaregiantleaps)

Photographer takes pictures of every child's 'astronaut' dream in unusual places
The Swtizerland Light Festival 2017 is in its second year is celebrated in the city of Morat by illuminating all the buildings and various props on the street. (Photo: AP)

Switzerland light festival illuminates the streets of Morat
26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

List of Samsung Galaxy devices to receive Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat
 

Indian flag placed upside down during Minster visit to Abu Dhabi

A section of media also reported that the Indian flag was seen upside down during Goyal's meeting with his counterpart in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Facebook)
 

‘Grab patriarchy by the balls’: Topless protester grabs crotch of Trump’s waxwork

A woman makes a semi-naked protest during the inauguration of a figure of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the Wax museum in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK was willing to take a bullet from Abu Salem for Karan Johar in 1998

Shah Rukh had starred in Karan's debut directorial venture, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.
 

‘Why ultra liberals are silent’: Union Minister defends 'Dangal' actress Zaira

Zaira Wasim Khan with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at latter's residence. (Photo: PTI)
 

Odisha: IIT alumnus quits lucrative career to fight rural body polls

Nihar Ranjan Beura is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kurnool district devotees brave odds to cross Krishna

People travel in a teppa to cross River Krishna and reach Mahabubnagar district for Sigotham Jatara.

Noise in Vizag above ear-shattering limits

The Silence zones are to be declared by the Competent Authority. Use of vehicular horns is banned in the zones. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Revenue official commits suicide, family alleges harassment at work

Representational Image

Odisha: IIT alumnus quits lucrative career to fight rural body polls

Nihar Ranjan Beura is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur. (Photo: File)

Nagpur polls: Candidate hands over Rs 8500 in Re 1 coins as security deposit

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham