Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured by Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Hyderabad: Actor Shah Rukh Khan and industrialist Sanjiv Saraf will be conferred honorary doctorates by the Maulana Azad National Urdu University at its sixth convocation on December 26, where President Pranab Mukherjee will be the chief guest.

Shahrukh Khan, described as “actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist” will be awarded the Doctor of Letters for his “outstanding services in the field of arts and culture.”

Mr Saraf, “technocrat, industrialist and noted aficionado of Urdu” was being awarded the honorary doctorate for “outstanding services in the field of Urdu language and culture.”

Mr Saraf is known for conducting the Jashn-e-rekhta festival that celebrates Urdu poetry and the website rekhta.com which has a large collection of Urdu poems, sher, nazm, prose and short stories. This is the first time Manuu will be holding the convocation on its campus. It had earlier awarded the honorary doctorate to actor Amir Khan.