Nation, In Other News

Pakistani toddler cured of rare disease at Bengaluru’s Narayana Health City

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 17, 2016, 3:44 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2016, 3:45 am IST
Two-yr-old girl undergoes bone marrow transplant. Seven-month-old brother was her donor.
Zia Ulla holding his daughter Zeenia along with Dr. Sunil Bhat, Senior Consultant and Head of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation service at Mazumdar-Shaw Cancer Center of Narayana Health City (Photo: DC)
 Zia Ulla holding his daughter Zeenia along with Dr. Sunil Bhat, Senior Consultant and Head of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation service at Mazumdar-Shaw Cancer Center of Narayana Health City (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: A two -year- old toddler from Pakistan, Zeenia, recently underwent a bone marrow transplant that cured her of the rare Hemaphagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) disease, at Bengaluru’s Narayana Health City. The disease left her bone marrow without enough white blood cells and highly prone to infections.

The little girl's father, Zia Ulla, a marketing and sales professional from Sahiwal near Lahore in Pakistan, tried a few hospitals in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi but found that they were wary of doing the Haploidentical Stem Cell Transplant needed to cure her. “We did not want to risk Zeenia’s life and were looking for hospitals that had done  such transplants in the past when a friend suggested Narayana Health City,” he recounted.

While the obvious choice for a bone marrow donor was a sibling, Zeenia's parents believed their seven-and-a-half month old son was too young to be put under such pressure.  But on arriving at Narayana Health City, they were told Ryan could safely donate some of his bone marrow to his little sister and so in August 2016, his first stem cell was extracted, making him the youngest donor in the country.

“Since the donor  was very young, we decided to extract the marrow in two phases separated by six weeks so that his health was in no way  compromised. Then by using small marrow extraction needles and with the assistance of our able team of anesthetists and others, we successfully extracted enough marrow to help cure Zeenia,” explained DR Sunil Bhatt, senior consultant and head of the Paediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant unit at the Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre, Narayana Health City.

Although the hospital has done some 650 odd transplants, it has treated only some three cases similar to Zeenia’s in the past. But it was successful in doing the transplant and the child, who was admitted to the hospital for five weeks, was discharged a month ago, fully cured.

Zeenia's grateful father says he will one day bring his daughter back to the city to meet the doctors who gave her another shot at life. The family also intends to remain in touch with the doctors and regularly update them about Zeenia’s health.

 "Once we return  to Pakistan we want to start an online page and share our story with the public at large. The page will also act as a platform to create awareness about the illness and the possible treatments," added Mr Zia.

Tags: bone marrow, hemaphagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (hlh) disease

Lifestyle Gallery

People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
16-year-old Emeer Guesmi from Tunisia is an extremely talented dancer and is known as Zulu Rema while performing (Photo: Instagram/Yoriyas Yassine Alaoui Ismaili)

Amputee breakdancer's daily life captured in inspiring photo series
The Delhi Comic Con was first held in 2011 and has been hosted by the city annually ever since (Photo: Facebook/Comic Con India)

Cosplayers steal the show at Delhi Comic Con
These traditional dances are performed to celebrate the life of the 8th century Indian seer Padmasambhava, who is revered by Tibetans for his role in spreading Buddhism in Tibet (Photo: AP)

Vibrant celebration of Tibetan legacy in India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I gave a screen-test for my role in Secret Superstar: Aamir Khan

Aamir will next be seen in the upcoming sports biopic, 'Dangal'.
 

Sona Mohapatra ‘laughs’ at IIT-Bombay, accuses them of asking her ‘to get a man’

Sona Mohapatra
 

Deepika Padukone follows Ranveer Singh's footsteps, moves out of her house

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.
 

Sunny praises Urvashi’s Kaabil item number; clash with Raees a thing of the past?

Urvashi Rautela and Sunny Leone.
 

Over 1000 IIT Kharagpur students bag jobs in just 13 days

(Photo: PTI)
 

Just wanted to fire it a few times and throw it away: Sanjay on infamous AK-56

He will be making a comeback with Omung Kumar's 'Bhoomi'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bengaluru: Varthur lake froths again, motorists fume

Varthur lake in Bengaluru as seen on Friday (Photo: DC)

An air ambulance arrives in Namma Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the air rescue ambulance service at HAL Airport, in Bengaluru on Friday (Photo: DC)

Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured by Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Shah Rukh Khan

Smoke from Chandrababu Naidu's bus puts authorities into a tizzy

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Over 1000 IIT Kharagpur students bag jobs in just 13 days

(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham