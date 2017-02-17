Nation, In Other News

Martyr soldier’s anniversary gift reaches grieving wife hours after news of his death

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 17, 2017, 11:24 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2017, 11:32 am IST
Major Satish Dahiya was leading the operation against militants holed up in a residential building in Handwara on Tuesday, but was killed.
Major Satish Dahiya (Photo: Twitter)
 Major Satish Dahiya (Photo: Twitter)

Baniwadi: Clutching tight the gifts he had sent, Sujata Dahiya, wife of Major Satish Dahiya who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Handwara, tries hard to fight back tears.

“It reached me after he died. He left a greeting for me which read, 'I love you Poocha, you are my inspiration', Satish" Sujata said speaking to NDTV.

Satish and Sujata would have celebrated their third marriage anniversary on Friday, had fate not turned it into an occasion of gloom.

“I am immensely proud of my husband,” says 27-year-old Sujata, welling up.

Major Satish Dahiya was leading the operation against militants holed up in a residential building in Handwara on Tuesday, but was killed in the process.

The body of the 31-year-old was brought back to his native in Haryana on Thursday, and was cremated by his two-year-old daughter Priyasha along with her uncles.

Over 800 people reportedly poured in to the funeral grounds even before his body was brought in.

Fondly recounting the conversations that he had with his cousin, Rajesh Dahiya, remember, “(He used to say) ‘I kill many jackals there. When I am back people will say that I am your brother with immense pride.’”

“I am proud of my brother, proud of his martyrdom," he added, breaking down.

Tributes also poured in on social media, including government and Army officials.

Three other soldiers, Rifleman Ravi Kumar, Paratrooper Dharmender Kumar and Gunner Astosh Kumar, also lost their lives in the two encounters in J&K’s Handwara and Kupwara.

Tags: major satish dahiya, sujata dahiya, handwara operation

Entertainment Gallery

Several B-Town stars were seen at the premiere of Taapse Paanu and Amit Sadh-starrer 'Running Shaadi' in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhavan, Ayushmann, others watch Taapsee-Amit's Running Shaadi
Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor interacted with kids affected with cancer as part of an initiative on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan spend time with cancer patients
Numerous stars were snapped arriving for Randhir Kapoor's birthday party held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kapoors and others celebrate Randhir Kapoor's 70th birthday bash
Several Bollywood stars were snapped by photographers at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay-Twinkle, Hrithik, Kareena, Arjun, others dole out fashion goals
Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen on the sets of the reality show 'The Voice India' to promote their upcoming film 'Rangoon' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid and Kangana are on a promotion spree for Rangoon
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt visited an orphanage in Mumbai on the occasion of Valentine's Day and had an enjoyable time with them. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia and Varun bring a smile to kids' faces on Valentine's Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

N. Zealand part of sunken 'lost continent' Zealandia: scientists

The scientists, mostly from the official New Zealand research body GNS Science, said Zealandia was once part of the Gondwana super-continent but broke away about 100 million years ago. (Photo: GNS)
 

Concept video | Rebirth of the ‘indestructible’ Nokia 3310

The revamped version of Nokia 3310 is tipped to cost €59, way cheaper than the original version which used to cost €129.
 

Yuvraj Singh teases Zaheer Khan’s reported girlfriend Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika Ghatge, who is reportedly dating star Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, will be starring in Bollywood movie Irada which will release today. (Photo: Sagarika Ghatge Instagram)
 

Ravichandran Ashwin eyes Anil Kumble’s 619 wicket record
 

Manchester United down Saint-Etienne in Europa League

The ever so enigmatic Zlatan Ibrahimovic resumed his torment of Saint-Etienne with a hat-trick as Manchester United claimed a 3-0 victory. (Photo: AP)
 

Sania Mirza denies service tax evasion over Telangana award

Sania Mirza (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

1,000 kg dead-bull shark netted on Kakinada coast

A bull shark netted by the fishermen brought to the shore at Maha Kumbabhishekam Fish Market in Kakinada. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Kin donate organs of brain-dead men

His wife, Ms Janaki Laxmi Devi, gave consent for the organ donation following which the kidneys and liver of Sambasiva Reddy were harvested. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: NRI dumps wife at airport citing financial reasons

Sireesha said that at 2.30 am on February 15 she was left alone at the airport.

Delhi boy gets Rs 71 lakh placement offer from Uber

US-based cab aggregator Uber (Photo: PTI)

In AIIMS for a year, paralysed boy gets PMO funds for medical support at home

Representational image (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham