Nation, In Other News

'Religion provoked murder': Judge gives accused bail over Muslim youth's killing

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 17, 2017, 9:59 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2017, 10:30 am IST
The High Court bench said that the religion of the deceased was in fact in the ‘favour of the accused’.
Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)
 Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to three men accused of killing a Muslim youth in 2014, stating that the accused were "provoked in the name of religion".

According to a report in The Indian Express, the High Court bench said that the religion of the deceased, 28-year-old Mohsin Shaikh, was in fact in the "favour of the accused".

Before allegedly committing the murder on June 2, 2014, the three accused – members of the Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) – had attended a meeting of the group in Pune’s Hadapsar area.

The meeting was held to protest against a Facebook post that contained morphed pictures of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Bal Thackeray. At the gathering, members were told that HRS president has said that "Muslims should be thrashed for posting derogatory pictures of Shivaji Maharaj on Facebook".

Chargesheet filed in the case stated that one of the accused had also given instigating speech at the HRS meeting.

Charged by the provocative speeches at the meeting, the three accused, armed with hockey sticks, bats and stones, roamed the streets of Hadapsar on the night of June 2. They then spotted Mohsin, who was wearing a skull cap and sported a beard, and attacked him.

Granting bail to the accused, Justice Mridula Bhatkar said: “The meeting was held prior to the incident of assault. The accused, otherwise, had no other motive, such as any personal enmity, against the innocent deceased. The only fault of the deceased was that he belonged to another religion. I consider this factor in favour of the accused. Moreover, the accused do not have any criminal record and it appears that they were provoked in the name of the religion and have committed murder."

Upset with the Bombay High Court’s order, Mohsin’s family has planned to move the Supreme Court challenging the former’s order. The Maharashtra government is also likely to challenge the bail order.

Mohsin and his friend were heading home after offering prayers at a mosque on the day he was murdered. The friend survived as he fled the scene to save his life. He, however, returned to the spot and took Mohsin to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tags: bombay high court, muslim youth, murder
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
Photographer dad Aaron Sheldon takes photos of his son as an astronaut to depict every child's dream but in unusual settings with a different perspective. (Photo: Aaron Sheldon/smallstepsaregiantleaps)

Photographer takes pictures of every child's 'astronaut' dream in unusual places
The Swtizerland Light Festival 2017 is in its second year is celebrated in the city of Morat by illuminating all the buildings and various props on the street. (Photo: AP)

Switzerland light festival illuminates the streets of Morat
26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Microsoft launches limited edition waterproof, non-working Xbox controller

The inflatable product, valued at AUD $50
 

Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 4 launch on January 19

The Redmi Note 4 was already been launched in China and the company is now launching the same in India.
 

'Real image' of Samsung Galaxy S8 surfaces online

Samsung Galaxy S8 (Photo: Veniamin Geskin/Twitter)
 

Surgery saves MP girl born with tongue so big it almost suffocated her

The surgery lasted two hours but saved her life (Photo: YouTube)
 

Flying bat hits Australian wicketkeeper Peter Nevill on face during Big Bash League

Watching the ball, Nevill was unaware of the bat flying towards him and the handle caught him flush in the face, leaving him in a heap on the turf. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 3D renders: Big screen, yet not a big phone

Galaxy S8 concept image (Image: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Stunt turns deadly: Speeding train kills Delhi teenagers taking selfies

Two teenagers were killed by a speeding train while they were doing stunts and posing for selfies near a railway track in Delhi. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Thyagaraja Utsavalu in Vemulawada from today

Temple. (Representational Image)

Rajahmundry: RTA staff book 150 cases for violations

n The authorities have opened Vehicle Check Report for some vehicles which flouted the norms. (Representational image)

Buddhist deity in Vizag agency; Site in hinterland is a big find

Many Buddhist sites explored in north coastal AP are yet to get prote-cted monument status.

Hyderabad: Army may give land near tombs

Qutub Shahi Tombs
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham