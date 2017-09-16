Tamil Nadu: Brain dead man gives fresh lease of life to six people

CHENNAI: Organs of 22-year-old Dinesh, were harvested after he succumbed to injuries sustained from an accident on Friday at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) After sustaining serious head injuries at his workplace, Dinesh was rushed to RGGGH on Wednesday, where he was declared dead on Friday.

Resident of Teynampet, Dinesh’s father and brother have their consent to the hospital authorities to donate the organs of the deceased. Doctors at RGGGH harvested kidneys, liver, lungs, cornea and heart, which was completed on Friday evening.

The kidneys are to be transplanted to two kidney failure patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital on Saturday. Liver was shared with Stanley Medical College Hospital, while cornea was sent to Egmore eye hospital. Heart was sent to Global Hospital and lungs were shared with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.