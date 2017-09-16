Nation, In Other News

Tamil Nadu: Brain dead man gives fresh lease of life to six people

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 16, 2017, 1:13 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2017, 2:18 am IST
Doctors at RGGGH harvested kidneys, liver, lungs, cornea and heart, which was completed on Friday evening.
Representational image
 Representational image

CHENNAI: Organs of 22-year-old Dinesh, were harvested after he succumbed to injuries sustained from an accident on Friday at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) After sustaining serious head injuries at his workplace, Dinesh was rushed to RGGGH on Wednesday, where he was declared dead on Friday.

Resident of Teynampet, Dinesh’s father and brother have their consent to the hospital authorities to donate the organs of the deceased. Doctors at RGGGH harvested kidneys, liver, lungs, cornea and heart, which was completed on Friday evening.

The kidneys are to be transplanted to two kidney failure patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital on Saturday. Liver was shared with Stanley Medical College Hospital, while cornea was sent to Egmore eye hospital. Heart was sent to Global Hospital and lungs were shared with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

Tags: organ donation
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bald men are perceived as more masculine, dominant, stronger and taller: study

But bald men also looked four years older than their actual age (Photo: Pexel)
 

Women are using needle and thread for weird facelift promising immediate results

It has been referred to as the lunchtime facelift because of instant results (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Punjab farmer performs breathtaking stunts with a 1 tonne tractor

Gaggi Bansra has been invited to many fairs as people pay to watch him perform stunts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why Team India captain Virat Kohli ended his tie with Premier Futsal League

Virat Kohli, co-owner of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), was involved with the Premier Futsal as the brand ambassador during its inaugural season, which is not recognised by AIFF(All India Football Federation) or the footballing world body FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association ).(Photo: PTI)
 

Superman has a new villain: white supremacists

Superman, the DC Comics superhero, has a new mission protecting hard-working immigrants from white supremacist bullies. (Photo: Facebook/ DC Comics)
 

Now, a company is selling flip flops with Trump’s controversial tweets

The products being features include tweets of the President changing his mind on Syria, the Electoral College and anonymous sourcing. (Photo: AP/ Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mumbai: 20-year-old commits suicide by hanging herself in hostel room

The medical student, identified as Bhagyalakshmi Gautamchand, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room on Tuesday at around 1 pm. (Photo: ANI)

Dog eats away parts of woman's body in Lucknow hospital morgue

Pushpa Tiwari (40), a resident of Chinhat, was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward on Saturday afternoon as a suspected case of celphos poisoning. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Central Crime Station building leaks despite renovation

The leaking roof of the Central Crime Station building seen in the cybercrime police station in the complex. (Photo: DC)

Guwahati: Police form green corridor to shift critically ill baby to New Delhi

The green corridor was set up along a 45-km stretch from Pratiksha Hospital on VIP Road to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Kurta pyjama, Nehru jacket: Abe comes prepared for Indian trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi explains to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie about the concept of the ‘three wise monkeys’ of Mahatma Gandhi, at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham