Telangana, AP to sizzle for two days, says weatherman

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 16, 2017
Updated May 16, 2017, 2:25 am IST
The heat wave will prevail over Adilabad, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar districts of Telangana state.
Adilabad reported the highest temperature at a sizzling 45.1°Celsius. Nalgonda followed at 44.6°C. Hyderabad recorded 39°C.
Hyderabad: Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail across all districts of Telangana state and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 16 and 17, according to the local weather bureau.

The heat wave will prevail over Adilabad, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar districts of Telangana state. Day temperatures were relatively high across Telangana on Monday. Adilabad reported the highest temperature at a sizzling 45.1°Celsius. Nalgonda followed at 44.6°C. Hyderabad recorded 39°C.

Even as temperatures remained high, certain parts of the state received rainfall, such as Nagar Kurnool, Kollapur in Mahbubnagar district, Nawabpet in Rangareddy district, Domakonda in Nizamabad and  Ramayampet in Medak district.

The forecast for Tuesday is light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places over TS.

The maximum temperature will be above normal by two or three degrees Celsius at many places and above 42°Celsius at isolated places. Rain or thundershowers could occur towards evening or night in Hyderabad city.

