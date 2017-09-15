Nation, In Other News

Pintos denied pre-arrest bail in Ryan student case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K A DODHIYA
Published Sep 15, 2017, 1:10 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 1:10 am IST
The trio will be approaching the relevant court in Haryana for anticipatory bail.
Placing the onus on schools for safety of students on their premises, the CBSE on Thursday issued security-related guidelines that included a psychometric test for teaching and non-teaching staff.
 Placing the onus on schools for safety of students on their premises, the CBSE on Thursday issued security-related guidelines that included a psychometric test for teaching and non-teaching staff.

Mumbai: In a major setback to Ryan Pinto, CEO of Ryan International Group of Institutions, and his parents Augustine and Grace, founding chairman and managing director of the group respectively, the Bombay high court has rejected the transit anticipatory bail application in light of Supreme Court observations. The family had approached the high court seeking bail apprehending arrest in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in the toilet of a school run by the group in Gurugram on September 8.

The apex court had observed in a 2013 case that transit anticipatory bail cannot be given by a high court or sessions court in a crime that falls within the jurisdiction of a court in another state, and there was no provision for the same in the Criminal Procedure Code either. The court, however, granted an extension of stay on remand for 24 hours on the condition that the Pintos deposit their passports with the police commissioner by 9 pm on Thursday. The trio will be approaching the relevant court in Haryana for anticipatory bail. The final hearing on the transit anticipatory bail application filed by the Pintos in the court started with advocate Sushil Tekriwal, the intervenor, on behalf of Barun Thakur, the father of the seven-year-old boy, forwarding his submissions opposing the application. 

