Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh eyes Unesco tag for its heritage sites

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUMIT KUMAR ONKA
Published Apr 15, 2017, 6:25 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 6:45 am IST
Lepakshi likely to be included in India’s tentative list.
Lepakshi Temple (Photo: youtube)
 Lepakshi Temple (Photo: youtube)

Visakhapatnam: With the imminent celebration of World Heritage Day on April 18, the demand for historical locations in Andhra Pradesh to be deemed Unesco World Heritage Sites has come to the fore again. However, not a single heritage structure from the state has made it to India’s tentative list of sites. The tentative list is an inventory of sites proposed by the state party to Unesco. The World Heritage Committee considers for nomination to the World Heritage list, those sites that have been included in the tentative lists of state parties. So far, 44 properties have been included in India’s tentative list.

The Hyderabad Chapter of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been asked by K. Lour-dusamy, the ASI director of World Heritage, to prepare an exhaustive proposal for four heritage sites — Lepakshi, Salihundam, Sankaram and Nagarjunakonda, to che-ck if they can be included in the tentative list. The Ministry for Culture and Tourism turned do-wn requests of the AP government to include Borra Caves, Gandikota For-t, Chandragiri Fort, Gunt-upalli Caves and Amaravati Maha Stupa in the Unesco Heritage List, and said that they were not a part of the tentative list.

Edward Paul, a renowned historian and a member of Intach, said, “The proposed sites have a hi-gh potential to get the Un-esco tag; it will help put the sites on the world map. But the state government has to comply with the stringent guidelines first. One of the major criteria is that no development works can be taken up around the site.” D. Kanna Babu, the de-puty superintendent archaeologist of the Hydera-bad Chapter of the ASI, said, “The proposed heritage sites in undivided Andhra Pradesh did not make it to the tentative list because of the hum-an habitations around them, and because of the lack of facilities for visitors.

Lepakshi, Salihundam, Sankaram are highly eligible to gain recognition. We have already assigned the documentation work for Lepakshi to a private architecture fi-rm. However, the people residing around that area need to be shifted to some other place and given proper rehabilitation. Sanka-ram and Salihundam alr-eady meet the required cr-iteria. I hope that Lepak-shi from AP will make it to the tentative list within a year.” Some heritage activists believe that recognition does not guarantee more funds for the sites, but it ensures more footfall; and the Union Government needs to start taking measures to protect the sites.

Tags: unesco, world heritage day, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Lifestyle Gallery

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, doctors successfully operate on baby with 8 limbs at Delhi hospital

The boy's father Sarwed Ahmed Nadar flew the infant to India for surgery, where doctors performed a three-stage operation to remove the unnecessary limbs. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Survey reveals the kind of porn that women enjoy watching

Oral sex topped the list of search terms (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man ends up with 3 week erection from love potion given by his wife

The love potion with bamboo urine has been popular in Zimbabwe (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 leaks in 4 images ahead of global unveil, headphone jack missing

The Mi 6 is a good looking phone that tries to imitate the iPhone 7 with a hint of the OnePlus 3T while carrying forward the legacy of the Mi 5.
 

IPL 2017 RCB vs MI: Kieron Pollard's blitz powers Mumbai Indians to victory

Kieron Pollard scored his first fifty of this IPL season to lead Mumbai Indians’ fightback after being reduced to 7/4. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with accessories in India on 19th April

India will be getting only the black colour variant of the S8 and the S8+ for now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

In a first, doctors successfully operate on baby with 8 limbs at Delhi hospital

The boy's father Sarwed Ahmed Nadar flew the infant to India for surgery, where doctors performed a three-stage operation to remove the unnecessary limbs. (Representational Image/AFP)

Punjab Minister fumes over name on inauguration stone, threatens school prinicpal

After being pointed out that his name should have been at the top, he started shouting at the principal. (ANI Twitter)

AAP asks Goa govt to spell out its stand on beef ban

AAP state convener Elvis Gomes. (Photo: PTI)

Rs 1.10 crore demonetised notes, nine gold bars seized in Assam

Representational image (Photo: PTI)

India-born engineer gets American Helicopter Society award

The AHS honour is considered as a benchmark for leadership excellence in vertical flight technology. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham