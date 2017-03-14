Karnataka: Toll employee swipes Rs 4 lakh instead of Rs 40 from doctor's card

Mangaluru: An attendant at Gundmi toll gate on the Kochi-Mumbai National Highway on Saturday swiped Rs 4 lakh instead of Rs 40 from a doctor’s debit card.

According to a report, the incident took place on Saturday night when the doctor from Mysuru, Karnataka, was heading to Mumbai in his car. The doctor handed over his debit card to his driver to pay the toll fee and collected the receipt.

However, minutes later he received the transaction detail via text message and told the toll gate staff that he had been charged Rs 4 lakh. For two hours the doctor tried to get his money but in vain, as the toll gate staff refused to accept the error.

Failing to retrieve his money, the doctor lodged a complaint at a police station, located about 5 kms away in Kota.

The toll staff admitted the error when he returned with a constable. They then contacted their superiors and returned Rs 3,99,960 in cash to the doctor.