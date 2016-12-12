Nation, In Other News

Kerala to be the first ‘Child-Friendly State’ in India: UNICEF

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 12, 2016, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2016, 12:23 pm IST
Apart from keeping check on crimes against children, the organisation will also look at breastfeeding, proper nutrition and immunisation.
Kerala was declared 'baby-friendly' state by UNICEF in 2002. (Photo:Representational image/YouTube screenshot)
Thiruvananthapuram: UNICEF took a call on Sunday to make Kerala the first ‘Child-friendly State’ in India, after declaring it ‘baby-friendly’ state in 2002 for initiating baby friendly hospitals.

According to a report, the main objective of the project is to be achieved by implementing programmes to reduce malnutrition, enhance immunisation and check crimes against children.

The press release issued by the organisation states that it will also look at ensuring breastfeeding within an hour of birth, proper nutrition and immunisation for first 1000 days of birth, healthy baby-feeding practises, safe water, sanitation, nutrition, education and entertainment.

UNICEF, Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) and Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) plans to work together to make the state child friendly.

The project will be executed in three phases.

The first phase of the child-friendly program has already been initiated in six LSG bodies, namely Nilambur and Pulamanthole in Malappuram, Engandiyoor in Thrissur, Srikrishnapuram in Palakkad, Noolpuzha in Wayanad and Tuluperiya in Kasaragod.

Now the project is in the second phase of implementation, which is to include 154 more local self-government (LSG) from the state. By the end of the third phase, the plan would be extended to all the 1200 LSGs.

UNICEF will also support in establishing Child Development Centres (CDC) and Child Resource Centres (CRC) in Kerala.

The new project was announced on the 70th anniversary of UNICEF.

