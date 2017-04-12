Nation, In Other News

On suspicion of love jihad, UP’s Hindu Yuva Vahini harasses inter faith couple

ANI
Published Apr 12, 2017, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Hindu Yuva Vahini alleged that the boy was trying to convert the girl’s religion.
(Photo: ANI Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Meerut: In yet another incident of moral policing, the Hindu Yuva Vahini activists on Wednesday barged into a couple's house in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city and allegedly dragged the duo to a nearby police station on suspicion of ' love jihad'.

The incident took place in Meerut's Shastri Nagar area.

Nagendra Singh Tomar, the head of Hindu Yuva Vahini in western Uttar Pradesh, demanded action against the boy, while alleging that he was trying to convert the girl's religion.

Tomar said, “I have asked the police to take strict action as the Muslim boy was romancing with a Hindu girl in the house. He wanted to convert her religion. I also insist to take strict action against the landlords who give rooms on rent without proper verification.”

Earlier on Friday, the members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini forced the police to halt prayer at a church in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, alleging forced conversion.

Tags: hindu yuva vahini, love jihad, moral policing
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

Entertainment Gallery

Hrithik Roshan and the team of 'Kaabil' celebrated the success of the film on Tuesday, where they even announced the winners of a competition. The actor was also seen on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates Kaabil success with fans, grooves on Nach Baliye
Numerous Bollywood stars and celebrities were other fields were present for the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Alia, Hirani, Jeetendra, other stars make appearances at awards show
Bollywood stars were among the celebrities who attended the celebrations of the IPL team Mumbai Indians' 10-year journey in the field of cricket hosted by the owner Mukesh Ambani late Monday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, John, Raveena, others attend Mumbai Indians' celebrations
Salman Khan and numerous other stars launched the autobiography, 'The Hit Girl' of yesteryear actress Asha Parekh in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan, other stars launch Asha Parekh's autobiography
The team of 'Half Girlfriend' launched the trailer of the film on Monday at an event in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha-Arjun recreate pose from film at Half Girlfriend trailer launch
Several Bollywood celeberities were spotted at the wedding ceremonies of UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel with former beauty queen Sana Khan which took place on a cruise that travelled in the Mediterranean Sea over four days. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushmita, Juhi, Badshah, Vishal-Shekhar sizzle at grand cruise wedding
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 6 to launch on April 19th

Last year's Mi 5 was an impressive smartphone. However, leaked reports have already pointed to an immensely impressive specification list for a lot less money.
 

Beware of online tax filing scams — they steal your refunds too

The information gets processed, important information such as social security numbers, tax forms, driving license numbers, names, addresses, payment card details and a lot more such information sells for as little as $50 (approx Rs 3,500). Prices sometimes also drop below $15 if sold in bulk.
 

Meet Moto E’s upcoming younger brothers – The Moto C twins

The Moto C could be slotted under the Moto E in selected markets.
 

Watch: Rising Pune Supergiant’s MS Dhoni dances with Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes

Ajinkya Rahane shared a new clip which shows MS Dhoni having a good time dancing. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Scam alert! Texts from your bank could actually drain your account

(Representational Image)
 

Turning scribble to art: Google introduces 'Quick Draw'

Google has also invited all users who are interested in submitting their designs and drawings to help take their latest AI experiment AutoDraw to a higher level in order to make drawing fun for everyone and more accessible.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PAC finds irregularities in award of ad contracts in railways

Representational Image

Modi India's most popular leader after independence: NDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Indian fishermen rescue Pak captors from drowning after boats capsize off Gujarat

Representational image (Photo: AFP)

Deserted by NRI husband, Punjabi woman seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

(Photo: Twitter)

Yogi scraps Samajwadi Pension Scheme, orders review of beneficiaries

UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking on development schemes running in Uttar Pradesh.(Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham