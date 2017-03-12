TDP MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy dies of massive heart attack

Kurnool: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Nandyal Bhuma Nagi Reddy died of massive heart attack, said his brother-in-law and Kurnool MLA SV Mohan Reddy. He suffered heart attack on Sunday morning at his Allagadda residence.

Bhuma was shifted to Nandyal town and was admitted to Suraksha Hospital where he breathed his last.

Dr Harnath, who attended Bhuma, said that “it was a massive heart attack. We tried for one and half hour to resuscitate but in vain”.

A pall of gloom has descended on Allagadda and Nandyal constituencies with the death of their leader.

He had attended a meeting with party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday in connection with the introduction of budget in the Assembly.

Born on January 8, 1964, Bhuma was a charismatic leader. He entered politics in 1987 after his father Bhuma Bali Reddy was murdered. He has his stint in politics through an entry into local bodies. He contested from Allagadda Assembly constituency in 1991 after his brother Bhuma Sekhar Reddy, a sitting MLA died of a heart attack. He won the by-election.

He gained nationwide attention in 1996 as he contested against the then prime minister, PV Narasimha Rao, as a TDP candidate. Though defeated narrowly he won lakhs of fans and got a wide publicity. PV Narasimha Rao resigned for Nandyala seat to retain Berhampur constituency leading to the by-elections.

Bhuma was the undisputed candidate again from TDP and won with a record majority of over four lakhs against Congress' Rangaiah Naidu to enter the 11th Lok Sabha for the first time.

In 1998, Bhuma won the same Nandyala Lok Sabha constituency on his traditional rival Gangula Prathapa Reddy with a slight majority of 4,550. He then improved his position and secured a majority of 72,600 in 1999 midterm polls over the same rival candidate. It was his third consecutive win to the Lok Sabha.

Bhuma couple joined hands with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and played key a role in the formation of YSR Congress Party. He was a central committee member of YSR congress party, while Shobha Nagireddy was official spokesperson.

Theirs was a love marriage. As both the families were known for faction politics in the district, the marriage became big news those days.

However, Bhuma joined TDP in February 2016 along with his daughter Bhuma Akhila Priya, MLA of Allagadda.

After wife's untimely death and stagnation in his political career, Bhuma was reportedly in depression.