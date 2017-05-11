Nation, In Other News

Yoga suitable for India but war for unstable Pakistan: Ramdev

Published May 11, 2017
Further reacting on the infighting within the AAP, Ramdev said Yoga is the only way to make a prosperous and corruption-free country.
"The only method to prevent corruption is yoga and meditation," Baba Ramdev said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday said that for a peaceful and progressive country like India, the practice of Yoga is most suitable, whereas a country like Pakistan which by and large is unstable, war seemed important for it.

"Yog for gentlemen and war for the evil go side by side. Only after following this, a peaceful and prosperous country can be created. So, war is necessary for Pakistan," said Ramdev.

Further reacting on the infighting within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ramdev said Yoga is the only way to make a prosperous and corruption-free country.

"Whether it is about AAP or any other political party, the question is how the virtue and morality will be prevented from declining? How corruption and corrupt practices will be abolished? The only method to prevent this is yoga and meditation. We know about a number of civilizations, but this 21st century would be of Yog and meditation," he said.

