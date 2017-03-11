Nation, In Other News

Maternity Bill pregnant with possibilities: Will women benefit?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRIYAM CHHETRI
Published Mar 11, 2017, 3:09 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 3:09 am IST
What everyone should understand is that maternity is also a contribution to keep the country growing: Maternity
Policymakers should also be sensitised so that the bill can benefit the working women’s population, said Ms Chakravarti. (Representational image)
 Policymakers should also be sensitised so that the bill can benefit the working women’s population, said Ms Chakravarti. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: The landmark Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill 2016, passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, exactly a day after International Women’s Day has been widely welcomed by women activists as a historic moment in the country’s progress towards women’s rights. However, while the public sector will by and large follow the law of the land, will a subtle, unspoken discrimination against hiring women come into play, given that the maternity benefits will be borne by the employer and not the government. Instead of a gift from PM Modi, has parliament in one fell stroke, made women of child-bearing age unemployable?  

“Discrimination now that the benefits are increased is a possibility,” said Ms Aasha Ramesh, city-based women’s rights activist. It is also important to take the discrimination that exists in the private sector more seriously, she added. “Women have always been asked, in a very subtle way of course, on their plans of having a baby in the near future. This is why it is necessary to come up with a safeguard, a tool, along with this law to prevent this now that the benefits are greater.”

Ms Rubi Chakravarti, writer and activist, who works with the corporate sector, agrees. “It will definitely affect the employability of younger women. Companies will prefer hiring men instead. They will not want to lose a human resource for such a long period of time.” The implementation is the other aspect that should be looked into, Ms Ramesh said. “The funds will be provided by the Women and Child Development for the public sector,” she said.

With the possibility of maternity leaves being misused by employers and no safety checks on its implementation by the corporates, the question arises if it is the right time to introduce a law like this. Ms Donna Fernandes, an activist from Vimochana, says, “We require non-compliance and grievance redressal clauses to make it beneficial. Otherwise, corporates will wriggle out of it.”

Mrs Ramesh said, “This bill was long overdue. What everyone should understand is that maternity is also a contribution to keep the country growing.”

Policymakers should also be sensitised so that the bill can benefit the working women’s population, said Ms Chakravarti. “How many times can you actually go to the HR department and express your fears? A lot needs to be done before the law can work. It should be a systematic change that can be achieved by pragmatic solutions,” she said.

Tags: maternity bill
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

World Gallery

Graffiti artist Maiara Viana Rodrigues paints a mural at her home neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazilian mural artist inspires women around the world
A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne.

Australian Airshow 2017: Spectacular scenes in the skies
Queen Elizabeth II hosted areception at the Buckingham Palace to launch the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley representing the Indian government at the historic event.

Queen hosts reception to launch UK-India Year of Culture
Carnival celebrations are in full swing in Spain, and revellers have donned their costumes and masks to mark the occasion. People dressed as the traditional carnival characters 'Zaku Zaharrak,' or old sack, in Basque language, as they take part in a carnival parade in the small Pyrenean village of Lesaka, northern Spain.

In ancient Spanish festival, masked villagers hit anyone who crosses their path
A suspect is in custody after 28 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Drunken driver ploughs into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade
One of Washington's most popular residents left town on Tuesday: Bao Bao, the National Zoo's uber-popular young female panda, headed to her new home in China. (Photo: AP)

Bye Bye, Bao Bao: Panda leaves Washington for China
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why BCCI decided to withdraw complaint against Steve Smith over DRS row

According to sources in Indian cricket Board, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland requested BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to not press charges, reminding him of the cordial bilateral relations they shared through the years. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Five-year-old spells Sanskrit word correctly to become youngest spelling bee champ

The five-year-old became the youngest ever champion in the competition which was previously won by Indians. (Photo: Youtube)
 

I-League: Bengaluru FC lock horns with Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru FC have had a mix bag journey in I-League till now. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Co take a break to rejuvenate

Indian cricketers Abhinav Mukund, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha and Karun Nair went trekking on Friday. (Photo: Ravichandran Ashwin/Twitter)
 

McDonalds, Burger King could fire staff if this works well

(Representational Image)
 

Priyanka is unique and special, cannot be compared to Deepika: Madhu Chopra

Priyanka and Deepika, 31, were seen together in SLB's 'Bajirao Mastani'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM describes passage of maternity bill as a landmark moment

(Representational Image)

MP: Teenage boy tied to pole, thrashed for eve-teasing

Representational Image.

Bill for compulsory teaching of Bhagavad Gita in LS

(Representational image)

CBSE introduces one more mandatory subject for Class X board exams

Students will have 13 options to choose from for the sixth subject (Photo: AP)

Five day 'Quench the Thirst' yatra launched by BJP in Tamil Nadu

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham