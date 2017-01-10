Nation, In Other News

Odisha: Woman sells newborn baby to neighbour for Rs 2,000

The woman, a daily wage labourer, has a 12-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son.
Bhubaneswar: Taking suo-motu cognizance of a news report of a homeless tribal woman selling her new born baby to a neighbour for Rs 2,000, the National Human Rights Commission today sought a report from the Kendrapara District Magistrate within four weeks.

The report should also mention the steps taken or proposed to be taken for relief and rehabilitation of the victim's family, the NHRC officials said.

The NHRC, which is holding a camp here since yesterday, came across the news report that a homeless tribal woman, deserted by her husband, was forced to sell her new born son to a neighbour for Rs 2,000 in Kendrapara district.

According to reports, the woman had given her one-day-old son to a neighbour for Rs 2,000 on January 8 does not receive any benefit from government schemes.

The woman, who had "bought" the infant, returned the baby boy to his mother after the incident became public.

