In Gujarat for Vibrant Summit, Modi skips yoga to meet mother

Published Jan 10, 2017, 10:18 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 12:43 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother. (Photo: PTI)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit for the Vibrant Summit, skipped his daily yoga session Tuesday morning to meet his mother Heeraben, who lives at Raisan village near here.

Through a tweet, Modi said he went to meet his mother early this morning and had breakfast together.

"Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together," tweeted Modi before heading to Mahatma Mandir to attend meetings with foreign heads of the state.

97-year-old Heeraben lives with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital.

Modi is in Gujarat for the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir here.

On Monday, he inaugurated redevelopment project of Gandhinagar Railway Station, Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show, international exchange at GIFT City and Nobel Prize Exhibition at Science City in Ahmedabad.

He is scheduled to open the Vibrant Summit at around 3:30 on Tuesday.

Tags: vibrant summit, modi, heeraben, yoga
Location: India, Gujarat, Gandhinagar

