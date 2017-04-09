Alwar Lynching: Arrested include 3 students, key accused still at large

Pehlu Khan who was allegedly beaten to death by Gau Rakshaks in Alwar in Rajasthan.(Photo:DC/File)

Jaipur: Three of the arrested in Alwar lynching case were students, who had allegedly attacked and killed a Muslim man who was transporting cows.

According to a report in The Indian Express, there were students, a college physical training instructor, a popular accounts teacher, a gaushala caretaker, a local strongman, and a nurse at the same hospital where the victims were hospitalised among the arrested. However, the main accused is still on the run.

Pehlu Khan and a few others were on their way to Haryana from Jaipur when the 'vigilantes' stopped two of the vehicles in Behror on Jaipur-Delhi national highway and thrashed five persons on Saturday.

Earlier, Khan had named 6 people -- Hukum Chand, Navin Sharma, Jagmal Yadav, Om Prakash, Sudheer and Rahul Saini -- among those who had attacked him.

Police have so far arrested Vipin Yadav, 19, Ravindra Yadav, 30, Kalu Ram Yadav, 44, Dayanand, 40, and Neeraj, 19. Dayanand and Neeraj, who police said were the most violent of the assaulters, were arrested on Saturday. Police teams are also looking for the other accused involved in the incident.

They belong the group of people of Gau rakshaks who attacked vehicles transporting cows, including Khan’s, in Alwar of Rajasthan on April 1. Five people travelling in two vehicles were assaulted, leaving Pehlu Khan dead.

“All the arrested have been identified in the video clippings,” said Alwar SP Rahul Prakash. We have identified dozens more and will soon announce a reward of Rs 50,000 on them. Police investigations so far haven’t revealed any previous cases of the accused or the arrested.