Nation, In Other News

Digital transactions are on decline

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J UMAMAHESWARA RAO
Published Mar 9, 2017, 2:20 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2017, 2:25 am IST
There were 100 million fewer transactions in February 2017 compared to December 2016 at point of sale (PoS) counters through bank cards.
The increasing availability of cash and taxes levied on card transactions has led to people eschewing digital platforms in favour of the more familiar cash transactions. (Representational image)
 The increasing availability of cash and taxes levied on card transactions has led to people eschewing digital platforms in favour of the more familiar cash transactions. (Representational image)

Visakhapatnam: The Union government’s ambitious plan to turn the nation into a ‘digital economy’, which was thought to have been accelerated post-demonetisation, has lost its steam with the number of credit/debit card, wallet and mobile transactions declining.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s representative data of electronic payment systems, there were 100 million fewer transactions in February 2017 compared to December 2016 at point of sale (PoS) counters through bank cards.

The increasing availability of cash and taxes levied on card transactions has led to people eschewing digital platforms in favour of the more familiar cash transactions.

Even the higher penetration of PoS machines, ATMs, and mobile wallets, following demonetisation, have not helped increase the number of transactions in the ensuing months. A cursory look at wallet and mobile transactions is sufficient to understand how things have turned over time.

Mobile transactions have seen a drastic fall from 70 million transactions in December 2016, to 55 million transactions in February 2017. Wallet transactions have also witnessed a 20 per cent decline during the same period.

People ditch card payments
According to observers, the cash crunch was acutely felt in the aftermath of demonetisation and so people took to card payments, digital wallets and online transactions to cope with the situation despite the tax burden.

There were endless stories about the chaos and unprecedented rush at banks and harrowing stories about the difficulties the public experienced after demonetisation. But gradually, with the ready availability of cash, digital payment was back to square one.

Convenor of the United Forum of Bank Unions, CAS Prabhakar, said that the withdrawal of Rs 1,000 and 500 notes from circulation had initially given an impetus to digital transactions.

“We had also aggressively pushed consumers towards the digital economy by setting up more PoS machines and through other means. But now the digital economy initiative may have lost the initial enthusiasm. However, the declining numbers can be partly attributed to the lean months of January and February in terms of business,” Mr Prabhakar explained.

Founder and CEO, Cove Venture, and lead thinker and trainer of Rajbodh, a Hindu think-tank, Madhava Turumella, who has been touring India for the last one week, said, “It’s no more an electronic payment system in India. People are only transacting in cash. Nowhere are there app-based cashless transactions. Merchants are asking for payment in only cash form.”

B V Chandrasekhar, a financial analyst working with a stock broking company, points out that the majority of outlets still have no avenues for accepting digital payments.

“It has been a great challenge for the government to bring all the people of the country onto the digital economy platform. People have already started using cash for all transactions and ditched the card payments,” he said.

Tags: digital transactions, demonetisation, digital economy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were clicked by the shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Varun, Alia, Sushant, other stars are a class apart
Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha dazzled on the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Show held in Goa on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon and Richa Chadha redefine elegance on the ramp
Vidya Balan and the team of her film 'Begum Jaan' shot for an episode of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya Balan gets her Begum Jaan team on Kapil Sharma's show
With her film 'Phillauri' up for release, Anushka Sharma made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma has a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar lauched a new version of his iconic song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast', from the film 'Machine' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay launches new version of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast with Mustafa-Kiara
The team of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' held a screening of their film in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Karan show Badrinath Ki Dulhania to their families and others
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I should've been careful: Randeep Hooda on trolling Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep Hooda
 

Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara share their sledge to Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara revealed in the video what he said to Australian opener David Warner to unsettle the batsman (Photo: Screengrab)
 

A dacoit liked me more than Indian selectors: 600 Ranji wicket-taker Rajinder Goel

Rajinder Goel revealed a rather interesting letter he received three decades ago. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Facebook post about Sikh man helping Muslim woman goes viral

The post has struck a chord in times of racism and Islamophobia (Photo: Facebook)
 

'Same sh*t, different year': Here's why Kriti Sanon is not celebrating Women's Day

Screengrab from the video
 

'Wish women gave men as much happiness as Sunny': RGV under fire for his sexist tweet

Under fire, Ram Gopal Varma soon replied to his controversial tweet on Sunny Leone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Women power peps up Kozhikode

Jayasneha R performs Pennu Pookkunna Kalam, an one-act play directed by P.C. Hareesh at Malabar Christian College

Now, Delhi college cancels Subramanian Swamy's programme

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)

Nitish for 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, state Legislatures

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

On Women's Day, Odisha CM launches helpline for women in distress

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo: PTI)

On Women's Day, unfollow abusers, trolls on Twitter: Kejriwal urges Modi

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham