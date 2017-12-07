Mysuru royal Trishika Devi Wadiyar gives birth to baby boy

Bengaluru/Mysuru: The scion of the Mysuru royal family Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was celebrating last night as his wife, Trishika Devi delivered a healthy baby boy late Wednesday night at Cloudnine Hospital here in the city, becoming the 28th in the Wadiyar bloodline.

The baby weighed around 3 kg at birth and hospital sources said both the mother and the newest addition to the Mysuru royal line are doing fine. Mysuru Palace and the people of old Mysuru region, who have strong links to the erstwhile royal family, welcomed the new heir to the Wadiyar lineage with quiet celebrations in the palace. The family has, requested the hospital authorities not to divulge details of the birth, as they are likely to issue a statement on Thursday.

Since the 26th scion Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, who died in 2012 had no issue, Yaduveer Gopal Raj Urs, grandson of Mr Wadiyar's eldest sister Maharajakumari Gayathri Devi avaru and son of Tripurasundara Devi and Swarup Anand Gopal Raj Urs, was officially adopted by Maharani Pramoda devi Wadiyar in 2015.

Consequent to the adoption, he was renamed as Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. On May 28, 2015, Yaduveer was officially anointed as 27th Maharaja of 600 year old (erstwhile) Wadiyar dynasty.

Last year Yaduveer got married to Trishikamuri daughter of Harshvardhan Singh and Rajkumari Maheshree Kumari of Rajkot royal family, on June 27.