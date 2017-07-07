CM Mamata Banerjee says no to 400 Central troops

Kolkata/New Delhi: Amid an unprecedented public spat between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, the state government informed New Delhi on Thursday that it does not need an extra 400 Central troops for deployment in the riot-hit areas of North 24-Parganas district. “We have sent eight companies of paramilitary forces (of 100 personnel each) to West Bengal to deploy in the communal violence-affected areas. However, the West Bengal government has conveyed it does not require four of the eight companies,” a Union home ministry spokesman said. The state government hasn’t given any reason for this. The communal clashes that erupted at Baduria in on Monday, after an objectionable Facebook post, claimed the victim on Thursday with a 65-year-old victim dying of stab wounds.