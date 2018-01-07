Bengaluru: 3 sanitation workers suffocate to death in manhole

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Mayor Sampath Raj expressed disappointment over the incident and said that despite so many equipments being available for the sewage treatment, people are still using labourers. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Bengaluru: Three sanitation workers died of suffocation in Bengaluru when they entered a manhole to clean it on Sunday.

As per the preliminary reports, an apartment association had hired a private contractor to clean the manhole after a blockage was reported.

The contractor had sent a team of workers to clean the manhole and during the cleaning process one worker entered the 10ft deep manhole and slipped.

To rescue him, two more workers entered the manhole, but all three collapsed inside the manhole due to suffocation.

Police and fire service officials reached the spot immediately and took the persons out of the manhole but all the three were declared dead.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Mayor Sampath Raj also met the families of the deceased.

He expressed disappointment over the incident and said that despite so many equipments being available for the sewage treatment, people are still using labourers.