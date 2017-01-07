Nation, In Other News

Odisha: Apathy forces father to carry dead daughter on shoulder for 15 kms

ANI
Published Jan 7, 2017, 9:10 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2017, 9:13 am IST
The ordeal of Dhibhar is similar to Dana Majhi, a man who carried his dead wife on shoulder for 13 kilometres.
Gati Dhibar had to carry the body of his 5-year-old daughter on his shoulder. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Angul: It seems like the Odisha Government has not learnt from its past mistakes as yet another shocking incident similar to the Dana Majhi episode has come to fore wherein a man on Wednesday carried his dead daughter on shoulder after failing to get a hearse van.

The man, identified as Gati Dhibar, of Pechamundi village, walked around 15 kilometres carrying his five-year-old daughter, who died at the Palahada Community Health Centre (CHC) in Angul.

The ordeal of Dhibhar is similar to Dana Majhi, a man who carried his dead wife on shoulder for 13 kilometres.

Majhi's episode had drawn huge flak and hogged the headlines with the state government facing nationwide backlash.

While expressing grief over the incident, Anil Kumar Samal, the District Collector of Angul, said an explanation has been sought from the SDMO and assured that appropriate action would be taken.

"Following dead body carrying incident in Palahada, the sub-collector visited the spot and spoke to the family members of the deceased. On the basis of the report, security guard and junior hospital manager has been suspended. We shall ensure nothing undignified happens with any dead body," Samal added.

