Odisha: Rape accused marries victim in presence of officials, family

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Feb 6, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Accused had earlier promised to marry her but later refused.
 Representational image

Bhubaneswar: It’s a marriage made in jail. A rape accused, cooling his heels behind the bars in Odisha’s Bonai Sub-jail, on Saturday married the victim in the presence of the officials and the family members from both sides — reports said on Sunday.

The under-trial rape accused Pramod Patra took marital vows in the presence of Sundargarh district marriage officer Saroj Kumar Pruseth, public prosecutor Kailash Chandra Pradhan, senior advocate Binay Kumar Das, jailer Birendra Mahali, prison officials and kin from both sides.

As per the reports, the victim from Kudaikala village under Lahunipada police limits was allegedly raped by the accused in July last year. She had been to Talita village under Bonai police limits to attend a marriage ceremony.

While she had gone to attend to nature’s call, she was allegedly raped by the accused. She narrated her ordeal to the people present in the ceremony following which the accused apologised besides making a commitment to marry her. However, he reneged on his promise. The girl lodged a complaint with the Bonai police following which he was arrested. He has been behind bars since his bail plea was rejected.

Later, the families chalked out a compromise formula and decided to marry them off.

While the marriage was solemnised after following the legal procedure, the union of the couple would be a delayed affair till the court delivers its verdict.

Tags: rape accused, rape victim, marriage
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

