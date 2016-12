According to a trustee of the shrine, the temple decided to install the swiping machine to accept donations from devotees in digital currency. (Representational image)

Bhopal: An ancient temple in Chhattisgarh has installed a swiping machine to receive digital currencies as donation from the devotees. The famed Banjari Mata Mandir has decided to accept plastic currency from the devotees.

According to a trustee of the shrine, the temple decided to install the swiping machine to accept donations from devotees in digital currency when the temple’s revenue witnessed a sharp fall.