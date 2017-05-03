UP: 3 wives divorced through triple talaq get together to stop man's 4th marriage

Bahraich: A man's plan to marry for the fourth time hit a hurdle after his previous three wives divorced through triple talaq approached police, accusing him of making their obscene MMS and raping a minor.

The three women reached the office of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Tripathi, two days ago and alleged that 30-year-old Danish had married for the first time in 2013 and made an alleged MMS of his wife, police said.

After a dispute with her, he allegedly blackmailed the first wife and her family members by making the MMS viral to extort money.

He later gave her triple talaq and married for the second time. The marriage continued for only a year and he left his second wife also, according to the FIR.

On October 24, 2016 the accused went to his relative's house where he allegedly raped his 15-year-old cousin and later married her.

He also allegedly made her obscene MMS and threatened her parents that he would make it viral if they protested.

When the three women came to know that Danish was going to marry for the fourth time, they reached the ASP's office and narrated their woes.

ASP Tripathi said an FIR has been registered against Danish under POCSO and other relevant sections of the IPC. A probe is on in the matter, he added.