Nation, In Other News

UP: 3 wives divorced through triple talaq get together to stop man's 4th marriage

PTI
Published May 3, 2017, 2:46 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 2:48 pm IST
The three women came to know that Danish was going to marry for the fourth time, they reached the ASP's office and narrated their woes.
Representational image (Photo: AFP)
 Representational image (Photo: AFP)

Bahraich: A man's plan to marry for the fourth time hit a hurdle after his previous three wives divorced through triple talaq approached police, accusing him of making their obscene MMS and raping a minor.

The three women reached the office of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Tripathi, two days ago and alleged that 30-year-old Danish had married for the first time in 2013 and made an alleged MMS of his wife, police said.

After a dispute with her, he allegedly blackmailed the first wife and her family members by making the MMS viral to extort money.

He later gave her triple talaq and married for the second time. The marriage continued for only a year and he left his second wife also, according to the FIR.

On October 24, 2016 the accused went to his relative's house where he allegedly raped his 15-year-old cousin and later married her.

He also allegedly made her obscene MMS and threatened her parents that he would make it viral if they protested.

When the three women came to know that Danish was going to marry for the fourth time, they reached the ASP's office and narrated their woes.

ASP Tripathi said an FIR has been registered against Danish under POCSO and other relevant sections of the IPC. A probe is on in the matter, he added.

Tags: triple talaq, marriage, divorce
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bahraich

Lifestyle Gallery

Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
Sand artist Sam Dougados creates art on beaches that is inspired from Arabic designs and patterns that he visualizes. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Man creates beautiful art inspired from Arabic designs
Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Father puts baby to sleep just by chanting 'om'

Parenting done right (Photo: Facebook)
 

Apple is "underpenetrated" in India: CEO Tim Cook

(Photo AP)
 

Windows 10 S has an 'Edge' over browsing

If you want to use an EXE application as a Windows 10 S user, you will have the option to upgrade to a full version of Windows
 

Harbhajan Singh’s daughter Hinaya, MS Dhoni’s Ziva: How Virat Kohli just adores kids

Virat Kohli with Harbhajan Singh's toddler Hinaya (left) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's baby daughter Zeeva (right). (Photo: Virat Kohli/ Instagram)
 

Video | NASA discovers cosmic tsunami of gas in space

This X-ray image of the hot gas in the Perseus galaxy cluster was made from 16 days of Chandra observations. (photo:NASA)
 

What’s cooking between desi girl Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra poses with singer Nick Jonas at the Met Gala, 2017. (Pic: Instagram/nickjonas)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala govt to install E-Pos in ration shops for transparency in PDS

The system will be introduced across the state by June, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman said. (Photo: File)

Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, gifted replica of temple by priests

The temple is among the most important of the four Himalayan shrines on the Chardham circuit. (Photo: Twitter | ANI))

Goa govt to soon announce WhatsApp number to receive reports about filthy beaches

Representational image

WB: 200 rescued Bangladeshi trafficked girls wait for return even after 4 yrs

In most cases of human trafficking the girls either cannot provide addresses in Bangladesh to where they can be sent back or their parents cannot be located. (Photo: File/Representational Image)

Maharashtra farmers dump tur dal, bananas and onions at secretariat gate

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham