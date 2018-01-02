search on deccanchronicle.com
Twitter guffaws: Shashi Tharoor falters, 'grammar Nazi' Suhel Seth schools him

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMMOHINEE GHOSH
Published Jan 2, 2018, 9:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 9:18 pm IST
Suhel Seth, our dear 'bon vivant' and agony uncle, didn't let go off this chance to call out Tharoor’s mistake using his wit and sarcasm.
Mumbai: It is January, not April and nobody is fooling you. Shashi Tharoor’s grammatical mistake on Twitter, on the first day of the year, gave Suhel Seth his ‘claim to blame.’

Tharoor, a Congress MP, is known for his inimitable wit and eloquence. His quips on social media are not only well-timed but also fodder for all wanting to rake up a controversy. Tharoor the man who has incontestably gifted masses with a refined glossary of English words made a slight slip in his twitter post on January 1.

 

On New Year’s Day Tharoor expressed his thankfulness to viewers for joining him on Facebook Live; and, the blunder he made could have been avoided had it not been for that one extra letter.

While the typo was ignored by most, already impressed with the message of gratitude, a few did notice it at once.

Suhel Seth, our dear own “bon vivant” and agony uncle, did not let go off this opportunity to call out Tharoor’s mistake using his sharpened devices of wit and sarcasm. Seth tweeted, “Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed or those ‘of’ whom...”

The internet exploded. People praised Seth’s observation skills as correction to ‘Tharoorian’ English is a rare sight. Adnan Sami joined the queue of Twitterati who lauded Seth.

While this round is likely to have been won by Suhel Seth, Tharoor is surely coming back loaded. Will he call Seth’s claims “a farrago of distortions” or will he stick to his “not-so-rodomontade” words for a healthy Twitter reply?

