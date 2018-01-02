Twitter guffaws: Shashi Tharoor falters, 'grammar Nazi' Suhel Seth schools him

On New Year’s Day Tharoor expressed his thankfulness to viewers for joining him on Facebook Live; and, the blunder he made could have been avoided had it not been for that one extra letter. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: It is January, not April and nobody is fooling you. Shashi Tharoor’s grammatical mistake on Twitter, on the first day of the year, gave Suhel Seth his ‘claim to blame.’

Tharoor, a Congress MP, is known for his inimitable wit and eloquence. His quips on social media are not only well-timed but also fodder for all wanting to rake up a controversy. Tharoor the man who has incontestably gifted masses with a refined glossary of English words made a slight slip in his twitter post on January 1.

On New Year’s Day Tharoor expressed his thankfulness to viewers for joining him on Facebook Live; and, the blunder he made could have been avoided had it not been for that one extra letter.

Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year's Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on https://t.co/z3MGd0mvtg @facebook — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 1, 2018

While the typo was ignored by most, already impressed with the message of gratitude, a few did notice it at once.

Suhel Seth, our dear own “bon vivant” and agony uncle, did not let go off this opportunity to call out Tharoor’s mistake using his sharpened devices of wit and sarcasm. Seth tweeted, “Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed or those ‘of’ whom...”

Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed it😂😂😂🙏🙏🙏 or those ‘of’ whom...🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/WvrjAf4JdA — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) January 1, 2018

The internet exploded. People praised Seth’s observation skills as correction to ‘Tharoorian’ English is a rare sight. Adnan Sami joined the queue of Twitterati who lauded Seth.

Slam dunk!👊😂 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 1, 2018

Gotcha moment 😆😆😆 — Rajanish (@RajanishKota) January 1, 2018

You‘ve taken the plunge to a different level in the new year 2018 by challenging the English of non other than @ShashiTharoor 😃😂

Wish all a very Happy, Healthy, Successful, Bright & Peaceful New Year 2018 🎊🎉🍻! — Navdeep Mahajan (@navdeepmahajan) January 1, 2018

While this round is likely to have been won by Suhel Seth, Tharoor is surely coming back loaded. Will he call Seth’s claims “a farrago of distortions” or will he stick to his “not-so-rodomontade” words for a healthy Twitter reply?