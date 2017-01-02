Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 957 drunk drivers arrested on New Year’s eve

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 2, 2017, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Strict drive sees 637 cases booked in Rachakonda and Cyberabad.
 This is the highest number ever recorded of drivers caught in a single day in a special drive by traffic police.

Hyderabad: As many as 957 drunk drivers, including one woman, were caught on New Year’s eve here. This is the highest number ever recorded of drivers caught in a single day in a special drive by traffic police.

Senior police officials said they maximised the checkpoints across the city as compared to previous years. Lack of cab services also compelled people to drive their own vehicles.

A majority of the drunks were riding two-wheelers. According to additional commissioner of police, traffic, Jitender, the cops also booked cases against those indulging in rash and dangerous driving and for triple-riding on bikes. “Over 100 teams, both static and mobile, were deployed across the city. There were also decoy teams on the roads to catch road rule violators,” said Jitender. “All enforcement works were recorded using cameras for the purpose of evidence,” he said.

The police seized 957 vehicles. “They all will be given counselling and will be produced before court in the coming days,” a senior officials said. The maximum number of drunk drivers were caught between Gachi-bowli and Mehdipatnam, Moinabad and Mehdipat-nam and Narsingi and Mehdipatnam. Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Malakpet and Begumpet also had a large number of drunk drivers moving on the roads.

As many as 637 drunk driving cases were booked in Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commission-erates. Cyberabad Police booked 400 cases at 17 drunk and drive check posts and booked 1634 cases under Motor Vehicle act at 18 speed control check posts. A fine of `4.03 lakh was imposed on the violators.
Miyapur and Kukatpally traffic police stations registered highest number of drunk driving cases with 63 cases, while Rajendranagar and Madhapur registered 54 each, Alwal 53, Balanagar 46 and RGI Airport 23 cases.

Tags: drunk drivers, cyberabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

