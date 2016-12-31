Nation, Current Affairs

‘Amma is always in my heart’: Sasikala takes charge as AIADMK chief

PTI
Published Dec 31, 2016, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 1:16 pm IST
Had been with Jaya for party meetings for over 33 years and AIADMK will continue to rule for many years, says Sasikala.
AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan paying tributes to Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan paying tributes to Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: Amid chants of 'Chinnamma Vazhagai' by thousands of supporters, Sasikala Natarajan took charge as AIADMK general secretary, the top party post, on Saturday.

"Amma is always in my heart," an emotionally charged Sasikala said after assuming charge, adding she had been with Jayalalithaa for party meetings for over 33 years and that the AIADMK will continue to rule for many years.

The close aide of late Jayalalithaa first garlanded the statue of party founder M G Ramachandran at the AIADMK headquarters here after she arrived in the midst of tight security.

She then proceeded to pay floral tributes to the portrait of Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala formally assumed charge by signing papers after which she proceeded to address the gathering outside.

En route to the party office, she was given a rousing welcome by party leaders, functionaries and cadres who had gathered in large numbers.

Party activists had lined up on both sides of the road from the Poes Garden residence to the party headquarters at Royapettah to welcome her.

Sasikala, clad in a light green saree with a pink border, greeted them with folded hands.

Party flags, banners and festoons sporting bright images of Jayalalithaa and Sasikala were put up on roads, all along from Poes garden to Royapettah. Banners and hoardings hailed Sasikala as Chinnamma everywhere.

AIADMK presidium chairman E Madusudanan, party treasurer and Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, veteran party leader and Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai, received Sasikala and accompanied her to the party office.

Party leaders led her to the office of the general secretary where she held discussions with Panneerselvam, who is also party treasurer, Madusudanan, Thambidurai, and others.

The AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah was spruced up for the occasion. A platform was set up near the MGR statue to facilitate Sasikala to pay tributes to the party founder before taking charge. Ministers, party MPs, MLAs also participated.

On December 29, a meeting of AIADMK's top decision making body, the general council, which was attended by all top leaders including Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, took the decision to appoint her as part general secretary by adopting a resolution unanimously.

Tags: aiadmk, sasikala natarajan, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif-Kareena step out for lunch, Hrithik returns from holiday
Bollywood stars were seen around Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sanjay, Sooraj, Imtiaz, other stars spotted in Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary in Panchgani. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir and Kiran celebrate anniversary with family, friends in Panchgani
When it came to Bollywood, 2016 wasn't a very amazing year. As usual, Indian cinema bombarded audiences with one after another release. But only few lived upto everyone's expectations while many films just made fans walk out of the cinema halls. As we say goodbye to 2016, here's a list of this year's biggest box office duds.

Yearender 2016: These big films were complete duds
Numerous celebrities were seen at various places in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Priyanka, Arjun, Abhi-Ash, other stars up the glamour quotient
Originality, power-packed performances and commendable direction have worked in favour of these films.

Yearender 2016: Must-watch films this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli's girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, once asked Rahul Dravid to return her pen

Anushka Sharma went up to Rahul Dravid to have his signature for her brother who was a big fan of the Indian cricketer. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Pubs will serve liquor shots at Rs 31 everytime Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)
 

After comparisons with Virat Kohli, Ahmed Shehzad plays MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot

Ahmed Shehzad is dropped from Pakistani side following disciplinary issues.
 

Video: Drunk Indonesian pilot stumbles through security before heading to fly plane

Screenshot from the security footage, where the pilot can be seen picking up his belongings. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Delhi: Swaraj helps woman in getting child examined by AIIMS doctor

File photo of External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj,
 

Video: Obamas' first night at the White House

US President Barack Obama at the White House (Photo: Twitter/The White House)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian Army prepared to meet any challenges: Gen Dalbir Suhag

Suhag said that when he had taken over he had said that the response of Indian army to any action against our interest would be immediate, adequate and intense.

Maharashtra SP chief Abu Azmi pledges support to Akhilesh

SP has presence in some pockets of Maharashtra and has nine corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (Photo: PTI)

Demonetisation: Cash crunch making some in Narendra Modi's party anxious

An elderly person showing old Rs 500 notes as people wait outside the Reserve Bank of India for exchange theom with new notes in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

BHIM app to enable fast, secure cashless payments via mobiles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of a new mobile app 'BHIM' to encourage e-transactions during the ''Digital Mela'' at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Open war in SP, father Mulayam issues show-cause notice to son Akhilesh

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav with party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham