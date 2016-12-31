India’s first transgender school opened in Kochi

The school will function near NGO Quarters in Kakkanad. (Representational image)

Kochi: Transgender activist and artist Kalki Subramaniam inaugurated India’s first residential transgender school in Kochi on Friday. Sahaj International School, which will operate under the National Open School system, will initially have 10 transgender students. The school is considered as an Alternate Learning Centre for school dropout transgenders.

The school will have boarding facility. It will provide opportunities for soft skill training and organic farming.

Maya Mohan and Vijayaraja Mallika, the two office-bearers of Trans India Foundation attended the event. District Collector Muhammed Y. Safeerulla, P.T. Thomas MLA also attended the inauguration. The school will function near NGO Quarters in Kakkanad.

The institution will be run by six transgenders working with the Trans India Foundation. The students have been selected from different sections of the transgender community. Besides regular subjects, the curriculum will have other skill development programmes.