Nation, Current Affairs

Modi arrives in Spain on second leg of four-nation tour

PTI
Published May 31, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Narendra Modi's visit to Spain will be first visit by an Indian prime minister since 1988.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Indo-German Business Summit – 2017, jointly organised by APA, CII & FICCI, in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Indo-German Business Summit – 2017, jointly organised by APA, CII & FICCI, in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Madrid: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here in the Spanish capital today on the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement with them and inviting more investment for Indias transformation.

"Landed in Spain, marking the start of a very important visit aimed at improving economic and cultural relations with Spain," Modi tweeted in English and Spanish after landing here.

Modis visit to Spain will be first visit by an Indian prime minister since 1988. "Hola Espana! Prime Minister Modi arrives in Madrid, first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly three decades, is received by Spanish FM in a special gesture," said Gopal Baglay, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs in a tweet.

Modi will hold discussions with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy on ways to deepen bilateral engagement, including in the high-tech sector. Modi will also call on King Felipe VI of Spain.

"He (Modi) would also have a round-table interaction with leading Spanish business leaders who are keen to invest in India. Prime Ministers visit to Spain will add further strength to the existing warm and friendly India-Spain bilateral ties," the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement.

From Spain, he will travel to St Petersburg in Russia on June 1 where he will hold the 18th India-Russia annual Summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum the next day.

The prime minister will be in Paris on June 2 and 3 where he will hold official talks with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron with a view to further strengthening India-France strategic ties.

Earlier in the day, Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held the fourth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) during which the two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and the two sides inked 12 agreements/Memorandum of Understandings (MoU).

Tags: prime minister narendra modi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped arriving for the screenings of the films 'Baywatch' and Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut 'A Death in the Gunj' held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, other stars, watch Priyanka's Baywatch and Konkona's directorial
Rana Daggubati and several other stars from the South film industry were present at the award ceremony for the short films section of the SIIMA Awards held in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, other stars felicitate winners at SIIMA awards
Bollywood stars were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Taapsee, Farhan, Kareena, other stars step out delightfully
Tiger Shroff was at his sporting best as he launched a football tournament Super Soccer in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff shows off his football skills as he kicks off tournament
Bollywood stars were spotted as they celebrated the five-year anniversary of their football club, All Star Football Club, at a Mumbai nightclub. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars celebrate 5-year anniversary of their football club
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan lent their support to two small-budget films, the former attended a screening of Pooja Batra's film 'Mirror Mirror' and the latter launched the trailer of the Marathi film 'Hrudayantar' where he will be seen in a cameo, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay watches Pooja Batra's film, Hrithik launches Marathi debut trailer
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is finally here

It comes equipped with a 13MP dual camera with RGB and monochrome, IR Laser Assist Focus, and support for 4K recording.
 

Video: Shocking footage of a snake vomiting another live snake goes viral

The footage will leave you stunned (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Footage shows man driving over security guard for a good parking spot

The guard survived without serious injuries (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: These anti-suicide fans might be the answer to a crisis in Kota

The fans have gone through 500 successful trials in a decade (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Lovely coincidence' for Priyanka Chopra, as she meets PM Modi in Berlin

Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pic: Instagram/priyankachopra)
 

Video: Tamil rapper’s humorous song creates awareness about pads and tampons

The Youtube video titled ‘Period Pattu’ has a typical musical performance setting with two musicians asking questions during the song. (Photo: Youtube/Blush)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Your sense of history worse than school kid : Kerala CPM MP to Arnab Goswami

Kerala CPM Lok Sabha MP M B Rajesh and former editor-in-chief Times Now channel Arnab Goswami. (Photo: DC)

Verdict in '93 blasts case against Salem, others on June 16

Apart from Salem and Dossa, the four other accused are Firoz Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Abdul Qayyum. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pak funding: NIA continues to grill Separatist leaders for second day

National Investigation Agency. (Photo: PTI/File)

Cattle ban: Cong attacks Centre, says even BJP leaders eat beef

Earlier, criticizing the Centre's order, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he didn't need a ‘lesson in food habits from New Delhi or Nagpur.’ (Representational Image)

Babri case: Enough proof to charge Advani, Joshi of conspiracy, says Court

BJP stalwarts appeared before a special CBI court in Lucknow for the framing of conspiracy charges. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham