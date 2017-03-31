Nation, Current Affairs

SC 'shocked' over lack of toilet, water facility in Andhra Pradesh schools

PTI
Published Mar 31, 2017, 10:32 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2017, 10:34 am IST
The Supreme Court said that girl students do not go to school or drop out because of lack of facilities.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has expressed "shock and surprise" over 1662 schools in Andhra Pradesh not having overhead tank with running water facility and said that girl students do not go to school or drop out because of lack of facilities.

A bench comprises Justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and M N Shantanagaudkar said that it is obligatory on the part of the state government to provide the basic facility of running water in toilets.

"We have laid emphasis that the girl students do not go to school or drop out of the school because of lack of facilities. Availability of separate toilets for boys and girls in the schools is an imperative.”

"A welfare State cannot remain oblivious to the same. We express our shock and surprise that out of total number of 2739 schools in the Vizianagaram district, 1662 schools are yet to be provided with the facility of overhead tanks and running water," the bench said.

It asked the state chief secretary to take steps for ensuring running tap water with overhead tanks in toilets in the schools in the district promptly and positively before the next date of hearing.

The bench directed the chief secretary to file a personal affidavit of compliance.

Advocate Sravan Kumar, appearing for Telangana Parents Foundation, said that at present there are 4699 vacancies of teachers in school.

The apex court asked the chief secretary to specify in his personal affidavit as why the vacancies of teachers are not filled up till now and what steps are being taken in this regard.

With regard to another 8792 vacant posts of teachers, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said that there is no necessity for issuance of a notification and the State Public Service Commission shall conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for filling up the vacancies.

The apex court said that the commission shall take necessary steps to fill up the vacancies within three months. It was hearing a plea filed by Hyderabad-based advocate J K Raju seeking toilet facilities in school.

Telangana Parents Foundation and Unemployed Youths of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have intervened in the matter seeking filling up of vacancies of teachers in both the states.

Tags: schools, supreme court, toilets
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

A mud bath ritual, known as Mebuug-buugan, is popular mainly in the rural areas of Bali, Indonesia. Scores of men and women bathe themselves in mud, which they believe will wash off traces of negative energies from their mind and body. (Photo: AFP)

Mebuug-buugan: Traditional mud baths held in Bali
Italian shoemaker Antonio Vietri hopes to attract shoppers from wealthy Gulf countries with his blue or black suede moccasins with stitched gold-plated uppers.

In Pics: Italian artisan crafts 24-carat gold shoes
Only few days before Britain is expected to begin its formal separation from the other 27 EU nations, people at the Unite for Europe march were seen with bright blue EU flags. The protest, that demanded Brexit to be reversed, took place on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Anti-Brexit protesters hit London streets
The

Brawl erupts at pro-Trump rally in California; many injured
The damaged Sewol ferry was held afloat between two barges during a salvage operation off the South Korean island of Jindo (Photo: AFP)

In pics: 6,800-ton South Korean ferry that sank 3 years ago lifted from sea
Dozens of farmers and activists opposed to the cement factory have encased their feet in concrete during a days-long protest in Jakarta.

In pics: Indonesian farmers cement feet to protest factory
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

26,000 prisoners to receive free tablets for personal use

(Representational image)
 

Gauri Khan designs nursery for Karan Johar’s babies and it's too adorable!

The picture that Karan shared on Twitter.
 

Leaked! iPhone 8 with dual rear camera set-up

(Image: iDrop)
 

After Virat Kohli’s injury, Royal Challengers Banglore’s KL Rahul out of IPL 2017

KL Rahul, who was Royal Challengers Bangalore’s third-highest run-getter behind Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in IPL 2016, is reportedly ruled out of IPL 2017. (Photo: BCCI)
 

President Trump has a new phone, an iPhone

President Donald Trump
 

Alia Bhatt reveals why she wants to settle down early in her life

Alia Bhatt will kick off the shoot of 'Dragon' later this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MM Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Virat Kohli, P A Sangma conferred Padma Vibhushan

President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries pose with the awardees at the Padma Awards 2017 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India privately pulled up Amazon for selling tricolour doormats

Amazon, which removed the products within 24 hours and apologized to the government, declined to comment.

Karnataka: No decision on giving Iskcon Namma canteen

Bengaluru Development Minister, K J George

Karnataka shells out a bitter price for sugar, green gram purchase

Green Gram

Electric spark starts University of Hyderabad blaze

Deputy registrar P. Thukaram alerted emergency officials immediately after the fire was first detected. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham