Don’t air poll predictions: Election Commission to media

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday asked the media not to telecast or publish any kind of programme which predicts the results of polls through means like tarot readers, astrologers or political analysts during the period when exit polls are prohibited.

“The EC is of the view that the prediction of election results in any form or manner by way of prediction of results by astrologers, tarot readers, political analysts put forward during the prohibited period will influence voters,” the EC said. It asked the media to refrain from airing and publishing such programmes.

The poll watchdog said that Section 126 A of the Representation of the People Act states that “no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print and electronic media.”