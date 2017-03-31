Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t air poll predictions: Election Commission to media

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 31, 2017, 1:00 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2017, 2:33 am IST
"The EC is of the view that the prediction of election results in any form will influence voters," the EC said.
Election Commission of India
 Election Commission of India

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday asked the media not to telecast or publish any kind of programme which predicts the results of polls through means like tarot readers, astrologers or political analysts during the period when exit polls are prohibited.

“The EC is of the view that the prediction of election results in any form or manner by way of prediction of results by astrologers, tarot readers, political analysts put forward during the prohibited period will influence voters,” the EC said. It asked the media to refrain from airing and publishing such programmes.

The poll watchdog said that Section 126 A of the Representation of the People Act states that “no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print and electronic media.”

Tags: election commission of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alia Bhatt reveals why she wants to settle down early in her life

Alia Bhatt will kick off the shoot of 'Dragon' later this year.
 

Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi says India not scared of playing Pakistan

Misbah-ul-Haq said it was a pity that India and Pakistan were not playing bilateral series as he knew people from both countries wanted to see the two teams play against each other regularly. (Photo: AFP)
 

No issues between MS Dhoni and myself: Rising Pune Supergiants skipper Steve Smith

"We have shared some messages, MS (Dhoni) is very supportive and it doesn't change my professional relationship with him or anyone else," said Rising Puner Supergiants skipper Steve Smith. (Photo: BCCI)
 

PCB announces filing of case against BCCI before ICC Committee

PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan said a legal notice will be sent shortly to BCCI and after that the PCB will file its case before the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee. (Photo: AFP)
 

India skipper Virat Kohli receives Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Virat Kohli is among the most feared batsmen in world cricket right now. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Terminally ill patients having a laugh about death will inspire you

The video is nothing short of inspiring (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: First meet over fees ends in fight

The government appointed a committee headed by OU former V-C Prof Tirupathi Rao to suggest measures for bringing in fee regulation at private schools by April 20.

Hyderabad: Rs 1,000 penalty for bad parking

Hyderabad traffic police has started yet another drive against obstructive parking and plans to impose upto Rs 1,000 fine if the vehicle is parked irresponsibly on the city roads.

Bihar: BJP MLA thrashes party MLC in council for sexually harassing his wife

Bihar BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu. (Photo: Facebook)

US remains safe place for travellers: Consul General

On the killing of a 32-year-old Indian techie at a Kansas bar, Vajda said everyone in the US, including President Donald Trump, condemned the incident and help poured in for the victim and survivor. (Photo: Twitter)

Attacks on Nigerians 'unacceptable': Ministry of External Affairs

Baglay said that the government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all foreigners in India. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham