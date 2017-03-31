Nation, Current Affairs

Air India assault case: Shiv Sena urges Lok Sabha speaker to lift MP’s ban

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Thursday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to ask domestic airlines to withdraw the flying ban imposed on its MP Ravindra Gaikwad for the ongoing budget session.

The party said, Mr Gaikwad is also likely to meet the Speaker in a couple of days. “We met the Speaker today and requested her to instruct concerned authorities to withdraw the travel ban imposed on Gaikwad for the ongoing session,” said Rahul Shewale, party MP from South Central Mumbai.

