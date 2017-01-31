Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu Jallikattu law gets President nod

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2017, 6:05 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 6:20 am IST
With President putting his seal of approval, the law has become an Act.
Chennai: President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday gave his assent to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, that allows conduct of jallikattu, exactly a week to the day the state Assembly unanimously passed the Bill.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Government said the Presidential assent to the law that removes bull from the list of performing animals specific to the state came on Monday. Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao had sent the bill to the President on last Monday.

With President putting his seal of approval, the law has become an Act. The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed the Bill on January 23 replacing an ordinance that was issued on January 21. State-specific amendments to Central Acts need the assent of the President to come into effect.

The ordinance was brought after the Tamil Nadu and Union Governments faced extreme pressure from student groups that demanded conduct of jallikattu through an executive order.  As per the new procedure Jallikattu could be conducted by individual, organisation or group in places and days notified by the government after informing permission from the district collector.

On his part, the collector will not only register the names of the organisers but also inspect the jallikattu venue. The collector shall form a ‘committee on jallikattu’ with officials from revenue, animal husbandry, police and health departments to oversee the conduct of the sport besides ensure it is conducted in conformity with the rules.

