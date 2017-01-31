Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra: 9 suffocate to death while cleaning chemical tank in Latur

ANI
Published Jan 31, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 9:31 am IST
The mill authorities sent five other workers for their search, when none of them returned, authorities rushed to the spot.
(Photo: ANI Twitter)
 (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Latur: Nine people lost their lives after they suffocated to death while cleaning a chemical tank in MIDC Kirti Oil Mill in Latur, Maharashtra, on Monday.

Four workers had gone to clean the tank in the afternoon, but eyebrows rose after they did not come out for hours.

The mill authorities sent five other workers for their search, when none of them returned, authorities rushed to the spot where they found workers lying in an unconscious state.

A massive rescue operation was launched to extract the workers from the tank.

Minister for Labour, Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar also rushed to the spot to take the stock of the situation.

Later on, the tank of the chemical factory was destroyed to recover the body.

The family of the deceased has demanded stern action against the mill owners.

Tags: kirti oil mill, latur news, chemical oil tank, workers suffocate to death
Location: India, Maharashtra, Latur

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Ranveer, Huma, Shilpa, others are quite the fashion icons
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport spotting: Shahid-Mira, John, Suniel, Zareen at their delightful best
The team of 'Kaabil' promoted their film on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik and his Kaabil team have an enjoyable time on Kapil Sharma's show
On Sunday, Hyderabad was showered with celebrities who gathered around to attend Keshav and Veena Reddy's wedding ceremony. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Reddy's Big Fat Wedding: Celebs at Keshav-Veena's marriage ceremony
On Saturday, Bombay was buzzing with Bollywood stars as they stepped out to have a casual weekend. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Cozy vibes: Alia, Kareena, Malaika, Arjun dress down for a lazy weekend
Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and numerous other stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars grab eyeballs across Mumbai city
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Confirmed! Tabu is part of the Golmaal Again cast

Tabu
 

Wriddhiman Saha, Parthiv Patel both to be part of Indian squad for Bangladesh Test?

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has recently declared that Wriddhiman Saha is still India's
 

Pic: Shahid needs a reason to go shirtless and looks celestial, every single time!

Shahid Kapoor
 

Andhra Pradesh invited investors with this logo and things got awkward

The caption accompanying it said,
 

Watch: Ashton Kutcher condemns President Trump’s ban on Muslims at the SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher
 

UK school allows slippers in class to improve learning

The system is already in use in Scandinavian countries, where cold weather conditions mean that children take their snow boots off before entering the classroom. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manmohan, Chidambaram rubbish BJP claim that they helped Mallya get loans

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram with former PM Manmohan Singh speaks to media after release 'The REAL State of Economy Report- 2017' at AICC in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: AP)

J&K cannot become Afghanistan or Syria, must bring back Pandits: Mehbooba

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)

BJP, RSS always angry as their thinking differs from world's: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu ordinance: SC to hear Animal Welfare Board’s plea today

The ban had seen massive opposition in the state, with scores of people coming out in open at the famous Marina beach to voice their support for the sport. (Photo: File)

H1B visa: Ticket to disaster?

Foreign work visas were brought into force so that US companies could hire foreign employees in case they couldn't find qualified local recruits.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham