Maharashtra: 9 suffocate to death while cleaning chemical tank in Latur

Latur: Nine people lost their lives after they suffocated to death while cleaning a chemical tank in MIDC Kirti Oil Mill in Latur, Maharashtra, on Monday.

Four workers had gone to clean the tank in the afternoon, but eyebrows rose after they did not come out for hours.

The mill authorities sent five other workers for their search, when none of them returned, authorities rushed to the spot where they found workers lying in an unconscious state.

A massive rescue operation was launched to extract the workers from the tank.

Minister for Labour, Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar also rushed to the spot to take the stock of the situation.

Later on, the tank of the chemical factory was destroyed to recover the body.

The family of the deceased has demanded stern action against the mill owners.