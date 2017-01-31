Nation, Current Affairs

Jallikattu ordinance: SC to hear Animal Welfare Board’s plea today

ANI
Published Jan 31, 2017, 7:59 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 8:59 am IST
The Tamil Nadu assembly on January 23 unanimously passed the Jallikattu Bill revoking the ban on the bull-taming sports.
The ban had seen massive opposition in the state, with scores of people coming out in open at the famous Marina beach to voice their support for the sport. (Photo: File)
 The ban had seen massive opposition in the state, with scores of people coming out in open at the famous Marina beach to voice their support for the sport.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear several pleas regarding controversial bull-taming sport Jallikattu, on Tuesday, including a crucial one by the Animal Welfare board of India (AWBI) seeking the state government law on the sport to be declared invalid.

The plea termed the amendment a "fraud" on the Constitution and a violation of a 2014 Supreme Court judgment, which had declared Jallikattu as an "inherently cruel" event practised on bulls.

It further described Jallikattu as an "extremely violent" event where untrained people either volunteer or are "coerced" into taming or fighting terrified bulls, agitated by the organisers and the crowd.

The apex court had earlier on November 16 last year rejected the plea of the Tamil Nadu government seeking review of the 2014 judgement which had banned the use of bulls for Jallikattu events in the state.

After hearing from various petitioners and respondents in the case, a division bench of the Top Court, headed by Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, dismissed the state government's review petition.

The court in its order had said, "We are of the opinion that the review petition does not contain any merit and thus accordingly we dismiss it."

The state government had filed the review petition in the Supreme Court in 2014 through its Chief Secretary, claiming that it was illegal and unconstitutional as the taming of bulls for such an event amounted to "cruelty".

The Tamil Nadu assembly on January 23 unanimously passed the Jallikattu Bill revoking the ban on the bull-taming sports.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao on January 21 approved the ordinance issued by the state government.

The ban had seen massive opposition in the state, with scores of people coming out in open at the famous Marina beach to voice their support for the sport.

O Panneerselvam

Jallikattu law, an historic achievement: O Panneerselvam

He said the SC quashed the law brought by the DMK government since it did not have President's assent.
31 Jan 2017 6:53 AM
President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: AFP/File)

Tamil Nadu Jallikattu law gets President nod

With President putting his seal of approval, the law has become an Act.
31 Jan 2017 6:05 AM
Slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu: Probe ordered into display of Osama pic on Marina beach

Picture of Bin Laden with “Boycott Republic Day” slogans were noticed during the protests.
31 Jan 2017 6:59 AM
Police forcefully remove pro jallikattu protesters. (Photo: File)

Jallikattu: Cops involved in violence, says petition; HC asks TN govt to explain

A total of 48 people had been remanded in judicial custody, on various allegations of violence during the protests.
30 Jan 2017 7:58 PM
Granting conditional bail to them, the principal judge said that at this stage we cannot say who committed the offence and even the police may not know this.

21 more get bail in jallikattu violence case

The counsels for the accused denied the allegation and submitted that the police foisted the case against them
31 Jan 2017 6:42 AM

