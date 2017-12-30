search on deccanchronicle.com
TRS blames Osmania University for cancellation of ISC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 30, 2017, 1:48 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2017, 3:11 am IST
The university and the ISC Association had discussed the issue and taken a decision on the cancellation.
Hyderabad: The TRS on Friday hit back at the Congress, which had blamed the state government for the cancellation of Indian Science Congress in Osmania University.

TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, the party’s whip in the Legislative Council, said the state government had no role in the cancellation of ISC. The university and the ISC Association had discussed the issue and taken a decision on the cancellation.

 

“OU executive council had sought some time to hold the event which the ISC Association did not consider and changed the venue. Nowhere was the state government involved at any stage,” he said.

“Though the Congress is aware of this, it is resorting to a malicious campaign against the TRS government for selfish political interests,” Mr Reddy said.

Due to violent incidents on the campus, he said  OU had sought some time to hold the event which the ISCA it did not consider.

