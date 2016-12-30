Telangana records more cases of crime; police deploys special forces

Hyderabad: Rape, robberies and dacoity cases surged In Telangana state this year with more cases reported in 2016 as compared to last year. Robberies and dacoities occurring along national highway across the state have been a headache for the cops. Talking about the increase in rape DGP Anurag Sharma said that the hike is because more victims are coming forward to report the crime because of department’s friendly approach. He said that the state police is taking measures to curb dacoities and robberies by deploying special forces and installing more CCTV cameras beside highways.

Infographics

Meanwhile, the overall crime rates have come down in the state. The DGP claimed that the rate of crime against women has decreased in the state. “Since the formation of Telangana state, there is a downward trend. Law and order of the state is under control this year,” said Sharma. He attributed the lower crime rate to the new crime preventive measures introduced by the police.

Robberies and dacoities like Muthoot heist have been increasing. Senior police officials say that most of the major robbery gangs are from other states. The police record shows that Rs 93 crore have been looted in the state this year.

The police data showed that counterfeit currency case and economic offence cases increased this year.

The police chief said that in order to detect crime, new measures are being introduced in the state. “Process is underway to set up three more regional forensic science labs at Mahbubnagar, Mancharial, and Khammam besides the three existing one in Karimnagar, Kamareddy and Khammam. Tenders have been floated for modernisation of FSL with Rs 20 crore budgets,” said the DGP.