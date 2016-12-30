Nation, Current Affairs

Jharkhand coal mine collapse: Bodies of 5 workers pulled out, many trapped

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 30, 2016, 11:22 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 11:24 am IST
Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that he has directed speedy rescue and relief efforts.
Land collapsed at the mine in Godda district at around 7.30 PM last night when excavators and tippers were working there. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Land collapsed at the mine in Godda district at around 7.30 PM last night when excavators and tippers were working there. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Godda: Five workers died and several others are feared trapped in an opencast coal mine at Rajmahal area of Central Coalfields Ltd in Jharkhand’s Godda district since Thursday night after a cave-in.

“Rescuers pulled out five bodies of workers trapped in the mine so far. Rescue operation is still on. Bodies have not been identified,” Sanjay Singh, in-charge, general manager, Rajmahal Opencast Project was quoted as saying in a Hindustan Times report.

"Land collapsed at the mine in Godda district at around 7.30 PM last night when excavators and tippers were working there. Rescue operations were launched immediately," R R Mishra, CMD of CCL said.

He said at least three excavators and seven tippers were among those trapped, adding that nothing could be said immediately about the fate of the workers until the debris is removed.

Unofficial sources, however, said that it could be anywhere between 10 to 15 persons.

He said that rescue operations were on in full swing. Director General of Mines Safety and higher officials of CCL were there to supervise the rescue operation, Mishra said adding that he is also rushing to the site.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that he has directed speedy rescue and relief efforts. "All senior officials have been asked to stay at the site," he said on twitter.

Tags: jharkhand coal mine collapse, mine collapse, coal mine collapse
Location: India, Jharkhand

